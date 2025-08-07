MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS Anniversary Short To Screen With Urðr-Hunt Anime Film

A new short film titled "Makuai no Kusabi" is set to screen alongside the specially edited version of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Urðr Hunt when it arrives in theaters this October.

A newly edited, standalone anime version of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Urðr Hunt is officially headed to Japanese cinemas on October 31, 2025. Originally launched as part of the Iron-Blooded Orphans G mobile app, the anime spin-off is getting a theatrical release, complete with a celebratory short film screening alongside it.

Titled Makuai no Kusabi, the short film celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Iron-Blooded Orphans TV anime, which debuted in October 2015. Spanning two seasons and 50 episodes, the original series stood out in the Gundam franchise for its raw storytelling, rich political themes, and deeply human characters. The anniversary short marks a reunion of sorts, bringing back beloved characters and core staff from the original production.

Tatsuyuki Nagai, who directed the original series, returns to helm both Urðr Hunt and the new short. He’s joined once again by writer Mari Okada, known for her emotionally resonant scripts. Longtime fans will be pleased to know that Kengo Kawanishi and Yoshimasa Hosoya reprise their iconic roles as Mikazuki Augus and Orga Itsuka, respectively. Their appearance in Makuai no Kusabi is expected to provide nostalgic closure, or perhaps a new perspective, on the emotional legacy of Tekkadan.

After successfully completing their mission to escort Kudelia and gaining fame through the battle surrounding the Arbrau representative election, Tekkadan had become a household name, even throughout the Outer Sphere.

Upon returning to Mars, Tekkadan began expanding their organization, advancing their agenda even through forceful means.

In the midst of all this, seeing Orga struggle alone with unfamiliar duties as their leader, Mikazuki and the other members of Tekkadan come up with an idea.

Originally conceived as a narrative extension to the Iron-Blooded Orphans universe through the Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans G mobile app, Urðr Hunt offered players an interactive storyline set in the Mars Sphere. The story explores new characters and factions navigating the fragile peace that followed Earth’s political collapse. While the mobile app version officially ended service on January 11, 2024, Urðr Hunt now gets a second life in anime form.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Urðr Hunt is written by Hajime Kamoshida, further deepening the Gundam lore with new conflicts and political intrigue. While the standalone film’s full runtime and international release details remain under wraps, more updates are expected on the official Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans website and social channels in the coming weeks.

For those who haven’t yet explored Iron-Blooded Orphans, now’s the perfect time to jump in. The original TV series is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, which describes the setting as a post-collapse Earth Sphere trying to rebuild under new governance, while the Mars Sphere brews with fresh rebellion.

