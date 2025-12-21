DANDADAN Season 3 Confirms 2027 Release In New Teaser Visual

Dandadan Season 3's rumored 2027 premiere window has been confirmed. A new key visual presented at Jump Festa 2026 this weekend revealed that the anime's highly anticipated return will take place next year with Science SARU once again producing the series.

Dandadan Season 3 was officially announced in September of this year, immediately following the airing of the Season 2 finale in Japan. The initial announcement confirmed that production underway, but fans have had to wait months for more information about the release.

The anime series — an adaptation of the popular manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu — premiered in October. The 12-episode first season ended in December of that year. It was quickly followed with a second season in 2025, which also consisted of 12 episodes that ran from July to September.

The quick turnaround between Season 1 and Season 2 was due to all 24 episodes being produced as one continuous project — a two-cour season — that was then split into two parts. Season 3 marks the beginning of a completely new production cycle, hence the two year wait.

On top of that, Season 3 is expected to adapt the Space Globalists Arc, which is the longest and most ambitious storyline in the manga, spanning nearly 50 chapters. In comparison, Seasons 1 and 2 covered roughly 35 chapters each.

Additionally, Science SARU, which is known for its high-quality animation, already has a busy slate for 2026. The studio's production schedule includes a new Ghost in the Shell series well as the anime adaptation of Sanda.

The wait for 2027 certainly won't be easy, but it gives those who have yet to dive into the anime a chance to watch the first two seasons. Both seasons of Dandadan are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue—Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world.

Science SARU produced both seasons of Dandadan with most of the core team remaining the same. Season 1 was directed by Fuga Yamashiro, who was joined by Abel Gongora as co-director for the second season. Other key staff included Hiroshi Seko for series composition, Kensuke Ushio for music, Yaoyuki Onda for character design and Yoshimichi Kameda for creature design.