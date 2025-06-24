Is MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM GQUUUUUUX Getting A Second Season?

The first season of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX came to an end today, with the finale airing in Japan, as well as on Prime Video for those in the U.S. Following the thrilling conclusion to the anime series, many fans are probably wondering what's next. Will there be a second season?

So far, there's been no announcement of a Season 2 for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, and a post on the anime's official social media account strongly suggests there won't be one.

Celebrating the "final episode" of the season, the GQuuuuuuX, thanked fans for tuning in "until the very end," which suggests Episode 12 also serves a series finale.

The post reads:

“Thank you for watching GQuuuuuuX until the very end. Your feedback and various fan art have been a great source of motivation for our entire staff, allowing us to somehow make it to the final episode. We are deeply honored to have shared this animation with all of you. Thank you so much.

Although the ending of episode does leave the door open for the series to possibly continue, the social media post makes it seem like this will be the only season we're getting. At least got to experience the wild journey.

Developed as a joint project by Sunrise, which has worked on the Gundam series since the beginning of the first TV anime series in 1979, and Studio Khara, the studio behind the Evangelion series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX received glowing reviews from fans. The series was praised for its stylish animation and compelling alternate-history narrative.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is set in an alternate Universal Century timeline, marking a major divergence from the original series continuity. The series imagines a universe in which Zeon won the One Year War, resulting in a fascist Zeon-controlled Earth. The synopsis reads:

Amate Yuzuriha is a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shuji. Now their world is about to enter a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is currently available available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime.