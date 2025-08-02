DIGIMON BEATBREAK Anime Premiere Date Announced With Main Trailer

A new trailer for the previously announced Digimon Beatbreak anime series has been revealed this week. It gives us our best look yet at the series which will premiere in Japan on October 5, 2025.

Produced by Fuji Television network, yomiko Advertising, and Toei Animation, Digimon Beatbreak is an original concept by Akiyoshi Hongo with series composition by Ryota Yamaguchi. Hiroaki Miyamoto serves as series direction with Takahiro Kojima on character design and Kenji Watanabe on Digimon design.

"e-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the Al support device "Sapotama." Behind this remarkable development, a terrifying monster appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-pulse. Tomorro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experience after meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Golden Dawn," Tomorrow renews his resolve. What new future will be forged by humans and Digimon?

Alongside the new trailer was new information about six newly revealed Golden Dawn characters and the cast who will voice them in the upcoming series.

Tomoro Tenma voiced by Miyu Irino

15 years old. He has a cynical attitude towards everything. Influenced by his older brother, he often picks up drumsticks and taps out rhythms. He joins Golden Dawn for a certain purpose.

Gekkomon voiced by Megumi Han

A Digimon born from Tomorrow's Support Ball. He is always hungry and makes satisfying his appetite his top priority. He sticks his nose into everything and rushes ahead without thinking about the consequences.

Rena Sakuya voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Amate Yuzuriha in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX)

16 years old. A hired assassin for the Golden Dawn. Her job is to attract the enemy on the front lines. In an attempt to turn the tide of battle, she often uses up all her e-pulse and collapses.

Pristimon voiced by Mustumi Tamura (Kai in Teogonia)

Lena's partner. She looks like a raccoon, but has a big sister-like personality. She has grown up with Lena like family since she was a child.

Makoto Kuonji voiced by Arisa Sekine (Wataru in Tonbo!)

10 years old. Responsible for Golden Dawn's analysis and "troublesome matters" (according to Lena). Although he has a serious personality, he can sometimes be ruthless towards others.

Kiropumon voiced by Misaski Kuno (Anemone in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World)

Makoto's partner Digimon. He has an otaku personality and can't rest until he checks out anything that interests him. He has a habit of muttering to himself.

Kyo Sawashiro voiced by Yohei Azakami (Toshizo Hijikata in Blue Miburo)

The leader of Golden Dawn. A genius cleaner with the strongest abilities. He calls his teammates "family" and cherishes them.

Murasamemon voiced by Daiki Hamano (Tomokazu Maru in Days with My Stepsister)

Kyo's partner Digimon. He boasts overwhelming strength in battle, but usually sleeps as his pre-evolved form, Kuugamon.

As if all of this wans't enough, a new main visual was also shared. Featuring protagonists Tomorrow Tenma and Gekkomon, the illustration is designed "to evoke the dawn of a new era of Digimon."

Digimon debuted in 1997 as a line of digital pets designed to be a more action-oriented alternative to Tamagotchi. Short for "Digital Monster," these virtual creatures could be raised, trained, and even battled against your friends’ pets. Since then, Digimon has grown into a global franchise, expanding into anime, manga, video games, movies, a trading card game, and more.

The first Digimon anime, Digimon Adventure, premiered in March 1999 and ran for 54 episodes, concluding in March 2000. Toei Animation followed up with several more series, including Digimon Adventure 02, which aired 50 episodes between April 2000 and March 2001.

Although Digimon Beatbreak now has a confirmed premiere date, there's been no word on if it will be simulcast internationally. Several popular anime series are returning in October, including My Hero Academia: Final Season, One-Punch Man Season 3, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2, and Dandadan Season 2.