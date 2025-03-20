DIGIMON BEATBREAK Anime Announced With October 2025 Premiere; First Teaser Trailer And Visual Released

As part of the online Digimon Con 2025 today, Toei Animation announced that a brand new Digimon TV anime is in development.

Titled Digimon Outbreak, the new series is set to debut in October 2025.

An official website was launched alongside the first teaser trailer and visual poster. Unfortunately, nothing that was shared offers any sort of concrete details about the plot, cast, or staff. We do know that the series will premiere this October though, so hopefully, more information will be shared soon.

Both the trailer and poster offer the tagline: "Emotion-devouring Digital Lifeforms."

[Special Announcement!!]



A completely new Digimon TV anime is in the works!



TV anime "DIGIMON BEATBREAK"

coming October 2025.⚡️



Teaser visual released! #digimon_BB #digimon — デジモンアニメシリーズ【公式】 (@Digimon_Anime) March 20, 2025

Digimon was first created in 1997 as a series of digital pets intended to be a more masculine counterpart to Tamagotchi. Short for "Digital Monster," you'd be able to raise them as virtual pets and even battle with your friends' monsters.

Over the years, the brand evolved into a global media franchise encompassing virtual pet toys, anime, manga, video games, films, and a trading card game.

The first anime series was Digimon Adventure, which premiered in March 1999 and ended a year later in March 2000 after 54 episodes.Toei Animation has since produced multiple Digimon anime series, including Digimon Adventure 02, which aired for 50 episodes from April 2000 to March 2001.

In addition to the newly announced Digimon Beatbreak, the Digimon Con 2025 livestream event also featured Digimon Adventure -Beyond-, a promotional video that offered previously unseen scenes leading up to the end of the Digimon Adventure 02 anime.

"This intriguing work is a promotional video that depicts scenes previously unshown, leading up to the ending of the final episode of the TV anime "Digimon Adventure 02" 25 years later," the description reads. "This project is filled with gratitude to all the "children" who have been together with us through so many adventures. We hope that you watch "Digimon Adventure -BEYOND-" while thinking back on that summer's adventure!"

Time has passed since that summer adventure, and there are even more children with partner Digimon now. However, because of their unique nature, many children face the looming shadows of persecution and being targeted for military use. While Taichi and Yamato are working to rescue children, they are attacked by mysterious Digimon.

Digimon Adventure -Beyond- was directed by Hiroyuki Kakudou (series director of the TV anime Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02) with character design by Rie Nishimura (chief animation director of Digimon Adventure 02 THE BEGINNING). Animation production was led by Yumeta Company (Digimon Adventure LAST EVOLUTION Kizuna, Digimon Adventure 02 THE BEGINNING) and others at Toei Animation.

The debut of Digimon Adventure -Beyond- marks the end of the Digimon Adventure anime's 25th anniversary celebrations, but now fans have a brand new anime to look forward to. We'll be sure to let you know when we learn more details about Digimon Beatbreak.