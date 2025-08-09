New DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Spotlights Tanjiro And Giyu’s Showdown With Akaza

The latest trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 delivers a stunning glimpse at one of the arc’s most anticipated battles.

News
By MattThomas - Aug 09, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

With just a few more days until the global theatrical rollout of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1, Ufotable have released a new trailer for the blockbuster anime film.

The new battle-themed promo features footage directly from the film, spotlighting the intense showdown between Tanjiro an Giyu vs. Akaza. 

After a dramatic setup for the showdown, we see a brief glimpse of the combat itself. Tanjiro taps into the Transparent World and Selfless State techniques, while Giyu activates his Demon Slayer Mark.

Ufotable has kept Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc largely shrouded in mystery, releasing only a few trailers and promos so far. This latest preview offers one of the clearest glimpses yet at the studio’s masterful animation work. From the breathtaking detail to the fluid, dynamic animation and visual effects, the promo highlights a film tailor-made for the big screen.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is the first of three movies that adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's critically acclaimed manga. the film follows the Hashira and elite Demon Slayers as they are pulled inside Muzan's Infinity Castle, a vast, ever-shifting fortress.

The concluding chapters of the manga are filled with some of the story's most intense battles and emotional moments. This first film specifically depicts Shinobu Kocho versus Douma, Zenitsu Agatsuma versus Kaigaku, and Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka versus Akaza

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 has gotten off to a tremendous start in Japan where it has stayed atop the box office for three consecutive weekends. 17 days after release, the film had reached 17,639,557,600 yen (120 million USD), making it the 10th highest grossing box office film in Japan of all time.

The film is slated to begin its international theatrical debut in just a few days. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will premiere in Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore on August 14th, kicking off its global release. It will arrive in North American theaters on September 12th. Tickets for North America will go on sale next week on August 15th. A sneak peek of the film was shown to U.S. audiences at San Diego Comic-Con last month. While none of the footage has made its way online, you can read a recap of the opening moments of the film here.

