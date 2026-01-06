BLACK LAGOON New Hope Is On The Horizon For An Anime Adaptation In 2026 Or Later

Recently Black Lagoon creator Rei Hiroe sparked fresh excitement among fans by hinting that a new anime project is "not impossible" this year, provided there's enough commercial momentum to justify the investment. Some fans might be asking what started this whole conversation, these statements came out in response to persistent fan inquiries on social media, so Hiroe recently addressed the possibility of a new anime.

外人さんが先走って「ブラクラのアニメあるかも」みたいなこと言ってるの見たけどわいの返答はいつもの通り「色々売上があるとアニメの制作費を出してくれる人がお金を出す気になるのでグッズとか漫画を買ってください」という話です よろしくお願いします — 広江礼威 (@hiroerei) January 5, 2026

While stopping short of a confirmation, he stated "If there are various sales figures, people who can fund the anime production will feel motivated to put up the money, so please buy the merchandise and manga." This straightforward appeal shows us a very common challenge for some of the more niche, mature anime titles like Black Lagoon. That the reality of securing production committee funding often depends on proven demand through manga sales, Blu-ray reprints, and merchandise for the franchise.

Black Lagoon, Rei Hiroe's seminal action manga, follows the Lagoon Company a ragtag crew of mercenaries operating out of the fictional crime haven of Roanapur in Southeast Asia. Launched in 2002 in Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX, the series has endured multiple lengthy hiatuses due to Hiroe's well-documented struggles with depression since around 2010.

After a seven month break, the manga officially resumed serialization in July 2025, marking a significant comeback. Volume 13 was released in late 2023 (with English editions following in 2024), and the highly anticipated Volume 14 is slated for 2026. This timing couldn't be more perfect as 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Madhouse's original anime adaptation, which debuted in 2006.

The original two-season anime (2006) and Roberta's Blood Trail OVA (2010) adapted up through parts of Volume 9. With Volumes 10-13 (plus the upcoming 14) providing ample new material including arcs like "The Wired Red Wild Card" there's enough content for a full season or OVA series.

Fan speculation is running high, fueled by the anniversary alignment and Hiroe's softened stance (moving away from outright "no" responses in past years). Merchandise, while not overflowing, has seen releases like 20th-anniversary Revy figures from companies like Medicos and Good Smile Company, available on sites like Amazon and specialty retailers.

Black Lagoon has always thrived as a cult classic, blending it's Tarantino-esque dialogue, John Woo-style gunplay, and philosophical undertones in a lawless underworld. A new adaptation could introduce this masterpiece to a fresh generation of viewers and bring in new fans while rewarding longtime fans.

No official announcement has dropped yet, but Hiroe's words are the strongest hint in years. If sales of the manga (especially the upcoming Volume 14) and existing merch pick up, 2026 could finally bring Revy, Rock, and the Lagoon Company back to animated life. In the meantime, revisit the classic anime or dive into the manga of the franchise to get ready incase a new anime adaptation does come!