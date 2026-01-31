GHOST IN THE SHELL 2026 Anime Remake Drops Stunning New Trailer

The wait for a truly manga faithful Ghost in the Shell anime just got a whole lot more exciting. Science Saru dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming adaptation and in a tight 35 seconds it delivers everything longtime fans have been craving: the sprawling, rain-slicked dystopian metropolis of New Port City, red Tachikomas swinging through the skyline on cables, and Motoko Kusanagi rocking the iconic blue hair and '80s manga design she deserves. Check it out down below:

Science Saru a studio fresh off the stylistic highs of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Dan Da Dan brings serious credentials to the table. Director Toma Kimura (Devilman: Crybaby, Dan Da Dan) helms the project, with Shuuhei Handa (Kill la Kill, Darling in the FranXX, SSSS.Gridman) on board as chief animation director and character designer. The trailer’s crisp, fluid animation and moody cyberpunk atmosphere hint at the studio’s ability to balance high octane action with the philosophical undertones that define Masamune Shirow’s 1989 original.

Unlike previous adaptations such as 1995’s groundbreaking Ghost in the Shell film, Stand Alone Complex, Arise, SAC_2045, and the 2017 live-action, This version appears to lean heavily into the manga’s source material. The trailer showcases Public Security Section 9 in their classic lineup, Tachikomas with their signature red shells and playful yet tactical personalities, and Motoko’s full-body prosthetic look straight from Shirow’s pages. It’s less a reimagining and more a loving, direct translation of the manga’s aesthetic and tone.

The series is slated to premiere in July 2026. No episode count or exact date has been confirmed, but the trailer’s polish suggests Science Saru is treating this as a prestige project worthy of Shirow’s legacy. The original manga’s blend of hard cyberpunk action, existential questions about identity and consciousness, and wry humor has influenced everything from The Matrix to Cyberpunk 2077 this adaptation could finally bring that full and faithful vision to the screen.

Fan reaction has been electric and love the look of it so far. On X and Reddit, there have been comments like “This is the Motoko we’ve waited for” and “Science Saru might actually nail the manga vibe”, with many calling it the most promising Ghost in the Shell anime since the '95 classic.

For a franchise that’s been reinterpreted and redone more times than almost any other cyberpunk property, this feels like a return to roots. If the trailer’s promise holds, July 2026 could mark the moment Ghost in the Shell gets the faithful anime adaptation it’s long deserved and be a smash hit with fans.