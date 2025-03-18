GHOST IN THE SHELL 3 Depends On The Success Of GHOST IN THE SHELL 2: INNOCENCE

Mamoru Oshii has a concept for a Ghost in the Shell 3 film, but according to Production I.G co-founder and producer Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, the potential movie's fate depends on the success of Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence. Speaking to audiences at the Niigata International Animation Film Festival this past weekend, Ishikawa said that a third film in the franchise will only be made once the 2-billion-yen (about $18 million in 2004) production costs of Innocence have been recouped.

“I want to see ["Ghost in the Shell 3"] too, so please spread the word about Innocence," Ishikawa told the audience.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence is actually a 20-year-old film -- a sequel to Mamoru Oshii's 1995 animated masterpiece Ghost in the Shell -- but it's returning to theaters this summer with 4K restoration. The standalone sequel is loosely based on the manga by Masamune Shirow dives further into the world and concepts first introduced in the original 1995 film.

Oshi, who made a surprise appearance via video message, talked a bit about the themes of Innocence and how the concept how humanity will change in the future is one that will never become outdated. He said:

It was the same with Ghost in the Shell, but I made [Innocence] with the intention of making it a work that would remain relevant for 10 or 20 years. Innocence is a work that takes into account how the nature of humanity will change in the future, so I think the theme will not become outdated.

Ishikawa then continued to tease the potential project, calling Oshii's concept "an incredible idea."

"I spoke to him to see if he was just saying that as lip service with no intention of making it," Ishikawa continued. “I can't go into details, but it's an incredible idea that might allow us to pick up on the hints scattered throughout Innocence.”

It's estimated that Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence has made just over $10 million worldwide since its release, so this re-release will need to do some big numbers in theaters.

In the year 2032, the line between humans and machines has been blurred almost beyond distinction. A string of murders perpetrated by a prototype android model has drawn the attention of Public Security Section 9, a unit specializing in counter cyber-terrorism. With none of the victims' families pressing charges, suspicions arise regarding the nature of the androids and their production company. In the course of the investigation, the almost entirely cyber-bodied agent Batou, and his still human partner Togusa embark on a journey through a technological dystopia, taking on ferocious Yakuza thugs, devious hackers, government bureaucrats, and corporate criminals to uncover the shocking truth behind the crime.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence will return to theaters in North America courtesy of GKIDS. The film will be available in both the English language dubbed version, as well as its original Japanese language with new and improved subtitles.