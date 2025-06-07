Science Saru's THE GHOST IN THE SHELL Anime Project Production Update Coming At Anime Expo 2025

Anime Expo 2025 has revealed its full schedule, confirming a panel dedicated to Science SARU's upcoming The Ghost in the Shell anime project.

Titled, "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL × Science SARU: New Animation Project Panel," the event will take place on July 3rd at 5:15 p.m. According to the panel description, Science SARU will provide an update on the production status of the highly anticipated anime while also discussing its content.

The description reads:

The return to a legendary cyberpunk sci-fi anime by Shirow Masamune will be launched in 2026. The leading animation studio Science SARU will be presenting a new project “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL”. Producers and other members of the production team will discuss the content of the anime and production status of the project along with other updates.

Science SARU first announced that production had begun on the new The Ghost in the Shell TV anime back in May of 2024. However, the series will not be released until 2026.

Details were kept under wraps at the time of the announcement, so this panel could finally shed light on the plot. We may even get another teaser trailer or at least see some early work being done.

Our last look at The Ghost in the Shell came in April, with Science SARU sharing a new teaser trailer, visual key art, and staff announcements. Mokochan will direct the upcoming series with a script by EnJoe Toh, and character designs by Shuhei Handa, who will also serve as executive animation direction.

The original Ghost in the Shell manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Young Magazine from April 1989 to November 1990. An English edition is available through Kodansha, which describes the story as “an epic dystopian tale of politics, technology, and metaphysics.”

The manga has inspired several adaptations, the most iconic being Production I.G.'s 1995 animated film and its 2004 sequel, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence. Other adaptations include the 2020 series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and the earlier Stand Alone Complex, which aired in 2002. A live-action film directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Scarlett Johansson was also released in 2017.

"Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by Oshii, Kamiyama, and Kise," said series creator Shirow Masamune back in April. "Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall."

"Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation," he continued. "The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form."

As always, keep it tuned to AnimeMojo for future updates on The Ghost in the Shell, including any news coming out of Anime Expo next month!