DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Is Now Japan's 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 has only been out in theaters in Japan for 17 days, and already the film has become one of the country's highest-grossing movies of all time.

The latest update from the studio, which came on August 3rd, confirms that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has earned 2.457 billion yen ($16.75 million USD) on 1,739,600 admissions in its third weekend (August 1-3). This brings the film's running total to 17.63 billion yen ($119.26 million) in just 17 days.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is now the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan, surpassing Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback, which earned 14.4 billion yen during its box office run earlier this year. It's also the 10th highest-grossing movie in Japan of all-time, supplanting 2003's Bayside Shakedown 2.

Just ahead of it right now in the No. 9 spot on the all-time box office list for Japan is 2020's Hoel's Moving Castle with 19.6 billion yen. It still has quite a long way to go before we even begin to talk about taking over the No. 1 spot, which currently belongs to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, which grossed 40.75 billion yen in Japan.

While that feat may seem impossible, it's worth noting that Mugen Train also became the 10th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan after just 17 days; however, it did so with only 15.79 billion yen ($150.8 million). So technically, Infinity Castle is already tracking two billion yen higher than Mugen Train during the same period.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 saw a 21% drop from the second weekend to the third, but it still managed to remain the No. 1 film in Japan for the third consecutive week. The record-breaking movie is currently gearing up for its international debut.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

After premiering in Japan on July 18th, the film will soon begin its global rollout, beginning August 14th in Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore. The movie won't be released in the United States and Canada until September 12th, so we've still got a few more weeks to go.