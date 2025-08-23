The Anthology Continues! STAR WARS: VISIONS Reveals VOLUME 3 Release Date And Exciting New Key Art

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 has officially locked in its release date, revealed through a striking new poster that also teases the range of anime styles fans can expect this season. The anthology returns to Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

This latest installment will deliver nine original shorts, marking a return to the all-Japanese studio lineup first seen in the debut season.

Familiar studio names from Volume 1 include Kinema Citrus Co., Kamikaze Douga, Production I.G, and Studio Trigger. They’ll be joined by five studios making their Visions debut: ANIMA, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio.

A defining feature of Volume 3 is its commitment to continuing fan-favorite narratives. Three of the shorts will serve as direct sequels to standout episodes from the first season, “The Duel,” “The Ninth Jedi,” and “The Village Bride.”

These continuations will allow audiences to revisit beloved characters while also building on established storylines. At the same time, several new tales will expand the anthology’s creative horizons.

Looking ahead, Disney+ is also developing Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, a limited spin-off series set for a 2026 release. This project will deepen the story first introduced in the original short, further solidifying Visions as one of the most ambitious expansions of the Star Wars universe.

The Star Wars: Visions project began in early 2020, when James Waugh, Lucasfilm’s vice president of franchise content, pitched the idea to Kathleen Kennedy. Fans have embraced the anthology with enthusiasm, leading to the announcement of a third season during Disney’s Content Showcase on November 19, 2024.

In April 2025, at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm revealed a new spin-off initiative: Star Wars: Visions Presents.

This series will expand the most popular shorts into full-length anime productions. The first entry, The Ninth Jedi, will transform the short of the same name into a complete anime series, scheduled for release in 2026, giving fans a chance to explore the story in greater depth.