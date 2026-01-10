DEMON SLAYER Creators Commit To Human-First Animation Amid Rising AI Debate In Anime

While AI is one of the most polarizing topics in anime and creative media at large, its role in the industry’s future is becoming harder to ignore. Despite ongoing criticism, some are beginning to embrace it as a tool that could help alleviate the intense pressures faced by anime animators. Many, however, still have a cynical view of AI, dismissing it as inferior slop and criticizing companies that replace human workers with it.

No one knows for certain what the future holds when it comes to AI use in anime, but it sounds like Ufotable and Aniplex remain committed to a human-first approach when it comes to their projects. Ahead of the 9th Astra Film Awards, the Demon Slayer creators were asked if they think AI's impact on the anime industry will be for the better or the worst. Here's what they said:

"I will be very careful on how I approach and talk about AI, but what I will say is at our studio, Aniplex and Ufotable, we will continue to work with our hand-drawn artists, our writers, our voice actors, and the talent that help bring this emotion to the big screen for everyone."

Many have viewed these comments with optimism that Ufotable, the animation studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc, will not use AI; however, it's worth noting that they did not flat out reject the use of AI in future projects in their response. Continuing to work with hand-drawn artists and human talent doesn't necessarily mean they still won't leverage AI to assist their animators and creators during the production process.

Demon Slayer creators thoughts on AI in animation at The AstraAwards ⭐🎬 #DemonSlayer #astraawards #knekttv pic.twitter.com/Yh6wThqRJq — The Astra Awards (@TheAstraAwards) January 10, 2026

Ufotable is widely regarded as one of the top animation studios in the industry, known for their quality, consistency, and polish when it comes to anime series and films. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc, in particular, has been viewed as the studio's best work ever.

Released in theaters in July, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 has gone on to achieve critical and commercial success at the box office. Its glowing reviews have translated to record-breaking box office numbers, including an international haul of nearly $700 million.

Infinity Castle Arc Part 1 didn't win Best Animated Feature at the 2026 Astra Film Awards, losing out to KPop Demon Hunters, but there's no denying its one of 2025's most successful films. And that's without using any AI.

How do you feel about the use of AI in anime? Share your thoughts in the comments below.