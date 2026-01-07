10 LEGO POKEMON Sets Leaked For Summer 2026 With New Smart Play Compatibility

The first wave of LEGO Pokemon sets are expected to launch in March. As we reported last year, the highly anticipated LEGO Pokemon collaboration will debut with three sets; however, there are reportedly plans for at least 20 to be released by the end of the year.

A new report from Brick Tap has now seemingly revealed the names of 10 sets to be included in the Summer 2026. According to the leak, the following sets will launch in Summer:

#72156 - Squirtle's Training Buggy Adventure

#72157 - Charmander's Wild Encounter With Geodude

#72164 - Pikachu's Training House

#72166 - Cubone vs Gengar's Ghost Challenge

#72167 - Jolteon vs Charizard

#721xx - Eevee Evolution

#721xx - Dojo House and Riolu

#721xx - Mewtwo Lab

#721xx - Scorbunny Evolution

#721xx - Stadium Bus

The leak also claims that all of these are considered SMART Play sets, which we finally learned more about during CES 2026 this week. LEGO SMART Play is an all-new interactive system that helps bring LEGO creations to life with sound and motion through the use of special Smart Bricks, Smart Tags, and Smart Minifigures. Here's how they all work together, according to LEGO:

The SMART Brick. A 2x4 LEGO brick that recognizes SMART Tags and SMART Minifigures. It also has a built-in accelerometer which knows how it is being moved through the air, and brings play to life in incredible ways. The SMART Tags. These clever little tiles tell the SMART Brick what it should become, to help it play back with you. The SMART Minifigures. When placed next to a SMART Brick, you’ll discover how each SMART Minifigure reacts differently to its environment with unique sounds, moods and reactions – all of which are played through the SMART Brick.

Admittedly, we're not sure exactly what this all means for each individual LEGO Pokemon set mentioned above, although they will all be compatible with the Smart Brick. This should allow the Pokemon and these sets to each react to each other.

It's also worth mentioning that Pikachu's Training House is the only set confirmed by the leak to include a Smart Brick, but this isn't thought to be the same set as the previously leaked Pikachu set (#72152).

It's all very confusing if you've been trying to keep track of all of the leaks and rumors. Right now, all we know for certain is that LEGO Pokemon sets are coming at some point in 2026 and will feature SMART Play.

According to earlier reports, the first wave of LEGO Pokemon coming in March will consist of three sets that are geared towards adults, ages 18 or older. They are Set #72151, which will consist of 587 pieces and be priced at $59.99; Set #72152, which will be priced at $199.99 and include 2,052 pieces; and Set #72153, the first wave's flagship build that will consist of 6,838 pieces and be priced at a whopping $649.99. The $650 set is rumored to be buildable Gen 1 Starters Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander.

With a March 1st rumored release, stay tuned as we continue to await an official announcement from LEGO. In the meantime, we do expect additional info via leaks to continue streaming in.