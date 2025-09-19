LEGO POKEMON Leak Reveals 20 Sets Launching In 2026; Beginning With $650 Gen 1 Starter Set

Following earlier rumors that the LEGO Pokemon line will launch in 2026, new leaks have emerged providing additional details about the highly anticipated collaboration. Earlier this month, it was reported that the first wave of LEGO Pokemon will arrive in March of next year and will feature three sets, including one that's priced at $650 and includes over 6,500 pieces. Specific details were absent at the time, but a new leak has now revealed what this set will consist of.

According to BrickTap, this 6,838-piece set (#72153) will include a buildable Bulbasaur, Squirtle & Charmander. All three Kanto starters will be included, and based on the number of pieces in the set, they figure to be pretty large builds. These first-gen starters are among the most popular and iconic Pokemon, so it's perhaps no surprise that they will lead the LEGO Pokemon lineup.

According to the leak, this set will be released on February 27, 2026, although it seems that this is the date for Insiders with early access. For everyone else, the first wave of LEGO Pokemon will likely be available on March 1, 2026.

The leak goes on to reveal that the entire LEGO Pokemline lineup for 2026 will include 20 retail sets along with 8 promo sets, or BrickHeadz. We had previously reported two additional sets in addition to this $650 one, but it seems like there is much more in the pipeline.

The sets will be split into three waves throughout the year, the first coming in late February and two more planned for the summer. This first wave is said to be focused more on adults and collectors, aligning with the earlier 18+ age recommendation, but it sounds like later sets will be designed for kids to play with.

The summer waves will feature sets that include the LEGO smart brick. Seen in the LEGO Super Mario sets, these components feature sensors and displays, making the LEGO more interactive. It enables them to connect to a smartphone or tablet app, and interact with other brick-built elements to play sounds and display animations. In this case, the smart brick will allow the LEGO Pokemon to battle.

So far, the Kanto starters are the only specific Pokemon leaked for LEGO; however, the initial announcement did tease Pikachu, and the leaks says the tail will have some sort of Smart Play element.

Earlier rumors also mentioned two additional sets, but didn't specify exactly what they were. Set #72151 will consist of 587 pieces and be priced at $59.99, while Set #72152 will be priced at $199.99 and include 2,052 pieces. It seems these are also geared towards adults, though, so they'll probably be some sort of collectible display build.

LEGO Pokemon is the latest collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo, one of three joint owners of The Pokemon Company. The two companies have previously partnered to release sets based on the Super Mario series as well as Animal Crossing. The companies also released the incredible LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System in 2020, which featured a highly detailed model of the original NES console, complete with a controller and game cartridge.