Iconic POKEMON Voice Actor James Cathcart Passes Away After Battle With Throat Cancer

Longtime anime voice actor and script adaptor James Carter Cathcart has passed away, as confirmed by fellow actress Erica Schroeder through a post on Instagram. Cathcart, best known for voicing several major characters in the Pokemon anime, had retired in 2023 following a diagnosis of advanced throat cancer.

His wife Martha Jacobi originally announced his condition in January 2023. Later that year he concluded his voice work with the Pokemon franchise at the end of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, the 25th season of the anime.

A Legacy To Be Remembered In The Pokemon Universe

Cathcart’s voice brought to life some of the most beloved and iconic characters in Pokemon history, including:

Professor Oak

Gary Oak

James From Team Rocket

Meowth

He had been with the franchise from the very beginning since the very first episode, making him one of its most enduring creative forces. In addition to voice acting, Cathcart also worked as a script adaptor, helping to shape the English-language version of the Pokemon anime and movies and making impacts throughout many decades.

Contributions And Voice Acting Beyond Pokemon

Cathcart, who also went by the professional names Jimmy Zoppi, Billy Beach, and Carter Cathcart, had an expansive voice acting career beyond Pokemon. His work included:

Miki Kaoru in Revolutionary Girl Utena

Tarb (Cyniclons) in Tokyo Mew Mew

Dilgear and other characters in The Slayers

Weevil Underwood in Yu-Gi-Oh!

Kumi’s Borg in Alien Nine

Sir Gallant in Kirby: Right Back At Ya!

Butchie in One Piece

Remembering James Carter Cathcart

Cathcart’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned decades and helped define multiple generations of anime fans. His performances, especially in Pokemon, helped turn what could have been simple roles into enduring characters known and loved across the world. As a child growing up his lines and voice for Meowth and James are favorites of mine and will always be remembered by his humor and good heart. In all honesty almost all of his work was characterized by both emotional nuance and comedic flair, and his ability to bring warmth and wit to his characters earned him lasting respect and love from fans and those in the voice acting community.

No official memorial details have been released at this time. Fans and colleagues have begun sharing tributes on social media, celebrating a man who helped shape the childhoods of millions. Feel free to share your favorite experiences and love on social media as his family would appreciate the love and support.