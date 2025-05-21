POKÉMON HORIZONS: THE SERIES Drops New Clip "A Festival In Kitakami!"

Netflix has officially confirmed that Part 3 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series – The Search for Laqua will begin streaming in the United States on June 27, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a sneak peek clip released on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, offering fans a brief look at what’s to come in the next chapter of the anime's second season. Watch the clip down below!

The Pokémon Horizons series has marked a significant departure from past Pokémon anime, featuring an entirely new cast of characters and a fresh storyline disconnected from longtime protagonist Ash Ketchum. Part 1 premiered on Netflix for the US on February 7, followed by Part 2 on April 25.

A New Era of Pokémon Adventures

Set in the universe of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Horizons introduces dual protagonists Liko and Roy, as well as the trio of starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. A mysterious Shiny Rayquaza also plays a key role, while supporting characters Friede and Captain Pikachu act as the duo's mentors Friede as a Pokémon professor, and Captain Pikachu as his battle-ready partner.

The anime originally debuted in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour premiere special. Since then, it has expanded through multiple arcs:

The “Brilliance of Terapagos” arc began on Episode 29 (October 2023, Japan)

The “Terastal Debut” arc launched in April 2024

The fourth arc which is where the show is currently at, features characters from the Kitakami region first introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet began in October 2024

Staff and Production Details

Pokémon Horizons is directed by Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus), with Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon) serving as creative director. The series composition is overseen by anime veteran Dai Satō, known for his work on Cowboy Bebop, Eureka Seven, and Samurai Champloo.

Additional staff includes:

Tetsuo Yajima – Action Director

Rei Yamazaki – Character Designer

Kyōko Itō – Sub-Character Designer

Masafumi Mima – Sound Director

Conisch – Music Composer

Netflix Rollout Timeline

Though the original U.S. debut was slated for February 2024, the series was ultimately released in March, with subsequent parts arriving in May (Part 2), August (Part 3 in Japan), and November (Part 4 in Japan). Now, U.S. viewers will finally get to experience Part 3 via Netflix streaming this June.

With expansive world-building, new characters, and an evolving storyline that draws heavily from the latest Pokémon games, Pokémon Horizons continues to solidify itself as the future of Pokémon storytelling on screen.

