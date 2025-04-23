Nintendo Seeks Court Order To Identify Discord User Behind Major Pokémon “Teraleak”

Nintendo has officially taken legal action to unmask the individual responsible for a massive Pokémon data breach, known online as the “Teraleak.” On April 18, the gaming giant filed a request for a subpoena in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, asking the court to compel Discord to release identifying information about a user known as “GameFreakOUT.”

The Teraleak, which occurred in October 2024, is considered one of the most significant leaks in Pokémon history. The leaker reportedly posted a trove of confidential content in a Discord server titled “FreakLeak,” including alleged source code for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, concept art, lore documents, internal development materials for next-generation Pokémon games, and even assets from unreleased titles. The leaks also allegedly included sensitive information about a live-action Pokémon Netflix series and a potential sequel to 2019’s Detective Pikachu film.

According to Nintendo’s court filing, the Discord user “GameFreakOUT” shared the unreleased materials on the FreakLeak server and encouraged others to “enjoy.” Screenshots of these interactions were submitted to the court as part of Nintendo’s evidence—albeit with some redactions.

In a supporting declaration, Nintendo attorney James D. Berkley specified the goal of the subpoena: to obtain the Discord user’s real name, postal address, phone number, and email address. This information would allow Nintendo to pursue further legal action, though the current subpoena filing does not guarantee that a lawsuit is imminent.

The leak came just two days after Game Freak, the studio behind the Pokémon series, publicly acknowledged a breach in a statement on October 10th, 2024. Although the statement focused on compromised employee data, including names and email addresses of over 2,600 current and former staff, it stopped short of confirming that development assets had also been stolen.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has sought legal recourse for leaked Pokémon content. The company previously sued individuals responsible for leaking images from a Pokémon Sword and Shield strategy guide prior to the game’s launch. Given the scope of the Teraleak and its potential impact on upcoming projects, it’s likely that Nintendo will continue to pursue legal action once the identity of the leaker is confirmed.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the game at the center of the leak, is currently in development at Game Freak and is expected to release on the Nintendo Switch in late 2025.

