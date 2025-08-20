SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT Anime Officially Announced For 2026; First Trailer And Visual Unveiled

In recent years, anime adaptations of hit video games have surged in popularity, earning widespread praise from fans and critics alike. That trend will continue with the recent announcement of Sekiro: No Defeat, an anime adaptation of the action-adventure game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Revealed at Gamescom this week, Sekiro: No Defeat is a joint production by Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH. The anime is an adaptation of the popular video game developed by FromSoftware, which has sold over 10 million copies since its debut in 2019.

2019's Game of the Year, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice follows Sekiro, a shinobi on a quest to rescue a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline.

"In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the 'one-armed wolf', a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself," the game's description reads.

This critically acclaimed, award-winning game will now be adapted into a hand-drawn anime, directed by Kenichi Kutsuna at studio Qzil.la.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” said director Kenichi Kutsuna. “In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production. The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

The announcement of Sekiro: No Defeat was accompanied by an official trailer as well as a key visual.

The time is Sengoku. Japan is fractured into many independent nations entangled in ceaseless war. At the center lies Ashina, a land of sacred earth and ancient mystery. Two decades after Sword Saint Isshin Ashina reclaimed the region in a brutal coup, a new threat emerges from within: The Interior Ministry. Desperate to protect his homeland, Isshin’s grandson Genichiro turns to forbidden powers. The only hope lies in a kidnapped boy — the Divine Heir — and his silent protector: a loyal shinobi known only as Sekiro. This is the story of a lord and his retainer — and their quest to restore balance to a nation on the edge.

Reprising their roles from the game are three main cast members: Daisuke Namikawa as Wolf, Miyuki Satou as Kuro/The Divine Heir and Kenjiro Tsuda as Genichiro Ashina.

Sekiro: No Defeat is slated to be released in 2026. The series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, except in Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus. For those interested in the source material, you can play Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.