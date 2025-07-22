FORTNITE Leak Teases New JUJUTSU KAISEN Skins and Blitz Week Event in August 2025

Fortnite fans might want to get their Cursed Energy ready to rock and roll. Becasue according to a new leak, more Jujutsu Kaisen skins are on the way, and they could arrive as early as next month in August 2025. The popular anime collaboration is rumored to return just in time for Chapter 6 Season 4, bringing new cosmetics, weapons, and a themed Blitz Week event.

POSSIBLE JJK x FORTNITE WAVE 3 + MYTHICS IN CREATIVE ❓



• 3 Upcoming cel-shaded Collab Skins

• JJK Mythics were being tested in Creative

• JJK x Blitz Week likely happening in August

• Blitz Trailer mentioned "New Surprise Collabs"



[Spotted by @Wensoing & @FN_Assist] pic.twitter.com/bANrAhxBNU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2025

The leak comes from notable Fortnite insider HYPEX, who claims that three new cel-shaded Jujutsu Kaisen skins are being prepared for release next month. While the identities of the new characters weren’t revealed, the rumor has already sparked speculation from fans hoping to see Suguru Geto, Choso, Toge Inumaki, or other fan-favorites added to the game.

What’s Allegedly Coming in the Next Jujutsu Kaisen Collab?

According to the leaks, Fortnite’s next wave of JJK content will include:

Three new cel-shaded skins (characters not yet confirmed)

Mythic Weapons inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen (currently being tested in Creative mode)

A special Blitz Week event, themed around JJK and featuring the Blitz Royale mode

Teasers for more surprise collabs launching shortly after

This would mark Fortnite’s fourth crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen, the first of which began in Chapter 4 Season 3. So far, Fortnite has released several high-profile anime characters from the show as playable skins, including:

Yuji Itadori (standard and streetwear versions)

Satoru Gojo

Nobara Kugisaki

Megumi Fushiguro

Ryomen Sukuna

Toji Fushiguro

Mahito

With so many major characters already represented, fans are hoping this next batch dives deeper into the anime’s extensive cast.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has been heavy on superhero content, including collaborations with DC Comics (Superman, Robin, Cyborg) and an upcoming Fantastic Four Cup scheduled for July 23rd, leading up to the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Now, with the season ending on August 7th, it seems Fortnite may pivot back to anime with a Jujutsu Kaisen centric Season 4 launch, if the leaks hold true.

While none of this has been officially confirmed by Epic Games, the source’s track record suggests an announcement may be imminent. Players are advised to stay tuned to Fortnite’s official channels in the coming weeks for a possible reveal.

Stay tuned for more updates as we receive them!