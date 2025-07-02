MY HERO ACADEMIA: ALL'S JUSTICE Game Revealed For PS5, Xbox, And PC

During the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, we got our first look at My Hero Academia: All's Justice. As expected, it's a new 3D arena fighter, but in a surprise twist, the game's story will be set during the climactic Final War arc.

“I’m truly happy to finally be able to reveal this game to you all today!” producer Aoba Miyazaki said in a video message during the showcase. “This title is the latest console game based on My Hero Academia, a fighting action game centered around the final battle, the climax of the original story. In this title, we’ve strived to deliver a fresh experience to both longtime fans of the My Hero Academia games and avid anime viewers alike, focusing on recreating the final battle with gameplay elements that let players immerse themselves further into the conflict and climax of the story."

My Hero Academia: All's Justice is being developed alongside production of the anime's final season.

"Players will be able to experience a game-exclusive take on the final battle different from the anime," Miyazaki continued. "Please experience the intense final battle with beautiful graphics we hope will do justice to the amazing art of the source material."

Smash through My Hero Academia‘s final story arc and triumph over your foes in spectacular 3v3 battles! Follow Deku and the journeys of other characters in the Final War between Heroes and Villains, and experience the world-shaking, climactic clash between One For All and All For One in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice! My Hero Academia: All’s Justice is the super-powered 3D arena fighter where your favorite characters from the My Hero Academia franchise appear in their latest and most powerful forms, framed within a Refined Battle System that showcases their Quirks to their limits!

There was no release date for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, although the trailer confirms that it's "coming soon" to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). For the anime, My Hero Academia: Final Season is set to debut in October, so it's possible the game could be released later this year alongside it.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice will feature 3v3 battles with a huge roster that draws from the anime. Players will control fan-favorite characters, even using their new techniques and forms from the final battle.

Although the announcement was light on gameplay, the battle system is said ot be "intuitive and accessible so that both anime enthusiasts, game aficionados, or anyone can experience the thrill of Quirk battles, where strategy meets action. More details about the battle system will be revealed soon.