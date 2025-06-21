MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Advance Screening To Be Shown At Fan Festival In August

Although My Hero Academia: Final Season won't officially premiere until October, the upcoming My Hero Academia "Hero X Villain" Fest in August will give fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated season.

Tickets for the advance 2nd lottery application opened today for the special event, which will take place on August 17th at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama. And as part of the announcement, it was confirmed that attendees will get an exclusive advanced screening of the first episode of My Hero Academia: Final Season.

The highly anticipated event will also mark the first time both hero and villain voice actors appear together. The event will feature eight main voice actors from My Hero Academia:

Deku (Izuku Midoriya) – Daiki Yamashita

– Daiki Yamashita Bakugo Katsuki – Nobuhiko Okamoto

– Nobuhiko Okamoto Ochaco Uraraka – Ayane Sakura

– Ayane Sakura Shoto Todoroki – Yūki Kaji

– Yūki Kaji All Might – Kenta Miyake

– Kenta Miyake Tomura Shigaraki – Kōki Uchiyama

– Kōki Uchiyama Dabi – Hiro Shimono

– Hiro Shimono Himiko Toga – Misato Fukuen

There will also be various merch available, including acrylic stands, glitter badges, stickers, and more.

My Hero Academia: Final Season will mark the end of the long-running anime series adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero manga. While the manga officially ended in August 2024, fans still have this one final season of Studio Bones' anime adaptation.

Earlier this week, Toho Animation dropped the official trailer for My Hero Academia: Final Season, highlighting the intense conflict between heroes and villains. The English-subtitled trailer, which can be viewed below, specifically highlights the battles between All Might and All For One, as well as Deku and Shigaraki.

Everything must come to an end. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON premieres this October on @Crunchyroll.



🔥: https://t.co/UuvRPsxwE2 pic.twitter.com/sI69gLHN7X — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) June 19, 2025

My Hero Academia: Final Season will premiere this October in Japan, with Crunchyroll simulcasting new episodes as they are released as part of its Fall 2025 lineup. The simulcast streams simultaneously with the Japanese broadcast with English subtitles immediately available. However, it may take a bit longer for the English dubbed versions to arrive. For Season 7, the English dub of My Hero Academia released about two weeks after the Japanese broadcast.

With a few more months to go until Season 8 premieres, fans can catch up with the entirety of the My Hero Academia series on Crunchyroll.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

Although My Hero Academia "Hero X Villain" Fest is held in Japan, those in the U.S. can look forward to learning more about the upcoming season at Anime Expo next month. The "MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL EVENT Hosted by TOHO animation" panel will offer a sneak peek behind the scenes of the Final Season.