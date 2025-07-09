MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Will Expand On The Manga With "Extra Scenes"

In just a few months, fans will experience the thrilling conclusion to the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia. While those who have read the original manga already know what's to come, you'll still want to tune into My Hero Academia: Final Season as the anime will feature some extra scenes that expand upon the emotions of the final chapters.

Reporting from Anime Expo earlier this month, Comicbook.com revealed that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a special message to fans about the anime's eighth and final season.

“Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process," he said. "I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.”

The My Hero Academia manga ended in August 2024 after an incredible 10 year journey. The anime, however, still has one more season to go and it will debut in October. We're not quite sure how much of the final arc will be expanded upon, but given the emotional endings, it will be interesting to see what extra scenes have been added by Horikoshi that he couldn't fit into the manga.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

My Hero Academia: Final Season is being produced by studio Bones with the staff from Season 7 returning alongside director Naomi Nakayama. Kenji Nagasaki serves as chief director, while Yusuke Kuroda continues handling the series composition and scriptwriting. Character designs are provided by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima.

The series will return this October with Crunchyroll already confirming it will simulcast the upcoming season as part of its Fall 2025 lineup. The simulcast will stream simultaneously with the Japanese broadcast with English subtitles immediately available. In the meantime, all previous seasons of My Hero Academia are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

While we prepare to say goodbye to the original My Hero Academia anime series, fans can at least rest easy knowing there's another season of the spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, planned. It was recently confirmed that the prequel anime series will return in 2026 for Season 2.