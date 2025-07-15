MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Release Date Announced

The story of how Izuku Midoriya became the world's greatest hero is coming to a close. While the My Hero Academia manga has been over for quite a while now, the anime still has one final season remaining.

Season 8 of the hit series is set to premiere this October, with the official social channels for My Hero Academia finally announcing an exact date.

My Hero Academia: Final Season will begin its broadcast on October 4th. New episodes will air every Saturday evening at 5:30 in Japan on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV Network. Crunchyroll has also already confirmed it will simulcast the upcoming season as part of its Fall 2025 lineup. While Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to enjoy the latest episodes with English subtitles as they air in Japan, there's usually a few weeks' wait for the English dubs to arrive; however, Crunchyroll has not yet provided the specific streaming details.

The release date announcement was shared alongside a new key visual. The artwork depicts an intense final season that will adapt the thrilling climax of the Final War arc, which began in Season 7. We see a powered-up Deku battling against the "most dangerous villain," Shigaraki.

Even fans who are familiar with the original source material are in for a few surprises. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has recently he's been working closely with production on the anime's final season, suggesting additional scenes and extra emotional layers to the performances.

My Hero Academia: Final Season marks the epic conclusion to Studio Bones’ anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s hit superhero manga. As previously announced, the core creative team from Season 7 is returning. Naomi Nakayama takes the director’s chair at Bones, with Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda continues to oversee the series composition and scriptwriting, while character designs are once again handled by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

While we'll have to wait for October 4th for the official premiere of My Hero Academia: Final Season, the upcoming "Hero X Villain" Fest in August will provide fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated season. And although Season 8 will mark the end of the My Hero Academia original anime, the franchise is continuing with a second season of the spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Season 2 of the prequel series will stream on Crunchyroll next year.