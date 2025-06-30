MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Season 2 Announced With 2026 Release On Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been renewed for a second season. Following the Season 1 finale, the official social accounts for the anime announced that the series will return for a second season in 2026. Crunchyroll will once again serve as its streaming home in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Based on the My Hero Academia spin-off manga series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel story that follows a group of characters who operate outside of the official hero system. The original manga was written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court with supervision by Kohei Horikoshi (creator of My Hero Academia).

Set a few years prior to the events of My Hero Academia, the story follows three vigilantes — Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler, Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, and Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster —who patrol the streets and help others despite not being licensed heroes.

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

The first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was directed by Kenichi Suzuki, best known as the chief director of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and produced by BONES FILM. Series composition was handled by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia), with character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!). The music was composed by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi.

The series premiered back in April of this year and has been met with overall positive reception. While not quite as grand as the main series, Vigilantes is viewed as a well-made spin-off that adds valuable lore and backstory, helping flesh out the universe of My Hero Academia. Although the stakes are smaller this time around, it's still a solid series, especially for fans of the superhero genre who already enjoy My Hero Academia and want more of it.

The announcement of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 means fans will get to enjoy more superhero action set in the same universe beyond this year when My Hero Academia officially concludes. The final season of the original anime is set to debut this October and will wrap a bow on the long-running series, which first premiered in 2016.

