MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON English Subtitled Trailer Released

Crunchyroll and Toho Animation have released the English subtitled trailer for My Hero Academia: Final Season. While it's all the same Season 8 footage that was previously seen earlier this week, the addition of English subtitles gives us a better idea of what's happening, especially for those who aren't already familiar with the manga.

Premiering this October, My Hero Academia: Final Season is the conclusion to the long-running anime series, depicting the thrilling climax of the Final War arc, which began in Season 7. The upcoming season will continue the intense showdown between heroes and villains, with the trailer highlighting two fierce battles.

We see an Armored All Might, now Quirkless, wearing a powered suit to confront a rejuvenated All For One. And we've also got Deku in a battle against the "most dangerous villain," Shigaraki.

Everything must come to an end. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON premieres this October on @Crunchyroll.



My Hero Academia: Final Season will premiere this October in Japan. Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will simulcast the upcoming season as part of its Fall 2025 lineup.

The simulcast streams simultaneously with the Japanese broadcast with English subtitles immediately available. Unfortunately, it takes a little bit longer for English dubbed episodes to arrive. For Season 7, the English dub of My Hero Academia released about two weeks after the Japanese broadcast.

My Hero Academia: Final Season will mark the thrilling conclusion to Studio Bones' anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero manga. Aspreviously announced, the Season 7 staff returns for this final season with Naomi Nakayama directing at Bones. Kenji Nagasaki serves as chief director, while Yusuke Kuroda continues handling the series composition and scriptwriting. Character designs are provided by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima.

For those who need a refresher heading into Season 8, all seven previous My Hero Academia seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll, along with the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime films. The series is described:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

Our next look at My Hero Academia: Final Season will likely come next month at Anime Expo. The "MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL EVENT Hosted by TOHO animation" panel will offer a sneak peek behind the scenes of the Final Season.