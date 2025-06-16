MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Trailer Released, Teasing The Climactic Endgame

After nearly 10 years, the My Hero Academia anime series is finally coming to an end this year. My Hero Academia: The Final Season will serve as the eighth and last season in Bones' beloved anime adaptation of the Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero manga.

My Hero Academia: The Final Season is set to premiere in Japan this October, bringing to an end the long-running anime. And today, fans were treated to a new teaser trailer.

The minute-long trailer sets the stage for the thrilling climax of the Final War arc, which began in Season 7, continuing the intense showdown between heroes and villains. The trailer specifically highlights the two major battles: Deku vs Shigaraki and All Might vs All For One.

"This intense teaser PV leaves a powerful impression, hinting at the climactic conclusion of the fierce battle between the "Symbol of Peace" All Might and the "Demon King" All For One," the My Hero Academia website describes. "It features Armored All Might, who, despite being "Quirkless," wears a powered suit and confronts a rejuvenated All For One—who has regained the strength of his prime—with unwavering resolve. Pay close attention to the words he speaks."

It continues: "In addition, the footage shows Deku throwing himself into the final battle and facing off against the "most dangerous villain," Shigaraki. The teaser also includes a newly recorded line from Daiki Yamashita as Deku: "We’ll carry it on. The will. The hope."

Unfortunately, we don't have the English subtitled or dubbed version yet, but you can still appreciate the action and animation in the latest teaser.

As previously announced, the staff from Season 7 is returning for My Hero Academia's final season. Naomi Nakayama will once again direct at Studio Bones, with Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda continues handling the series composition and scriptwriting, while character designs are provided by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima. The music will once again be composed by Yuki Hayashi.

My Hero Academia: Final Season will broadcast in Japan beginning October 2025, and will stream on Crunchyroll as part of the streaming service's fall anime simulcast lineup. The long-running series is an adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's beloved superhero manga which was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from July 2014 to August 2024. Viz Media publishes an English-language version. The official series synopsis reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

We've still got a few more months to go until Season 8's arrival, but we will get another look at the highly anticipated final season next month at Anime Expo. The "MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL EVENT Hosted by TOHO animation" panel will offer a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the Final Season.

If you're looking to catch up on My Hero Academia before its final season, you can stream all seven seasons plus the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime films on Crunchyroll.