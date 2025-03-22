MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON October Release Date Announced With New Trailer And Key Visual

The final battle between good and evil will unfold this October. At AnimeJapan 2025, it was announced that My Hero Academia: Final Season -- the eighth and final season of the beloved anime series -- will premiere this October with Crunchyroll serving as the streaming home.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer and poster that teased the showdown between protagonist Deku and main villain Shigaraki. It's a confrontation that has been building on the small screen since the anime series by Bones first debuted in 2016. Now, nearly 10 years later, it's finally set to conclude.

My Hero Academia Season 8 will cover the remainder of the Final War arc, which began with Season 7, as well as the Epilogue Arc. The Final War arc, of course, sees the confrontation between Midoriya and Shigaraki come to a head, resolving the final war between Deku and All For One.

As previously announced, the staff behind Season 7 will return for the final season with Naomi Nakayama directing at Studio Bones and series director Kenji Nagasaki acting as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda will continue to write the series composition and scripts, with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima drawing the character designs and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

The My Hero Academia anime is an adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's Japanese manga series, which officially came to an end on August 5, 2024 after an impressive 10-year run.

Set in a world where super powers -- known as "Quirks" in this universe -- have become commonplace, the story of My Hero Academia follows Izuki Midoriya, a young boy born without a Quirk with dreams of becoming a superhero. Recognizing his potential, All Might, the world's greatest hero, bestows his Quirk on Midoriya and helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

