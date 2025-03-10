MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES U.S. And International Release Date Announced

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a prequel anime to My Hero Academia, will premiere in the United States on April 7, 2025. The international release date, which also applies to Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceana, the Middle East, and CIS, is the same day that the series will premiere in Japan.

Crunchyroll was confirmed as the streaming platform for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. New episodes will stream as they premiere in Japan during the spring 2025 season.

A new trailer for the anime was shared alongside today's announcement, giving us a fresh look at the highly anticipated series that is based on the Japanese manga spin-off and prequel to Kohei Horikoshi's manga My Hero Academia.

Written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga is set in the same super-powered world of My Hero Academia, but five years prior to the events f the main series. The story follows three vigilantes who help others despite not being licensed heroes.

The story mostly follows Koichi Haimawari, a young man whose Quirk Slide and Glide allow him to travel quickly across any flat surface. When he and Kazuho Haneyama, who possesses a Quirk that allows her to jump several meters high, are jumped by thugs, they are saved by the vigilante Iwao Oguro, aka Knuckleduster, an older man investigating the trafficking of a mysterious drunk around town while searching for his daughter. Although Knuckleduster has no actual Quirk, he does have a tenacity and skill in combat.

Viz Media, which publishes the English version of the manga, describes the story of Volume 1:

Koichi Haimawari couldn’t make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they’re doing, but they’ve got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

As previously announced, Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler is voiced by Shuichiro Umeda (Kazuhiko in Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!). Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step is voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo in Bocchi the Rock!) while Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster is voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma in Dr. Stone).

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is dircted by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) at Bones Film. Series composition is by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia) with character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi.

While Crunchyroll will stream My Hero Academia: Vigilantes when it premieres next month, it's already the home to all of the current seasons of My Hero Academia as well as the Two Heroes and Heroes Rising movies.