MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Teaser Trailer Coming On Monday

Let's take a break from all the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc trailer talk becase another highly anticipated anime coming this year in My Hero Academia: Final Season. And unlike Demon Slayer, we actually know when to expect the first trailer.

Toho Animation announced today that the a teaser trailer for My Hero Academia: Final Season will be released on Monday, June 16th. The promotional video will be comprised of footage from the upcoming final season.

The trailer will debut in Japan at 7:00 p.m. JST on June 16th. For those in America, that means we can look forward to waking up to the trailer's release at 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday, June 16th.

My Hero Academia: Final Season marks the eighth and concluding chapter of the acclaimed anime based on Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. This final installment will continue the climactic Final War arc, which began in Season 7, and will also adapt the Epilogue Arc. At its core, the season brings the long-brewing showdown between Midoriya and Shigaraki to its dramatic conclusion, as the ultimate battle between Deku and All For One reaches its end.

In addition to next week's teaser trailer release, fans can look forward to a special event for My Hero Academia at Anime Expo 2025 next month. The "MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL EVENT Hosted by TOHO animation" panel will celebrate the beloved anime series while also providing a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the final season.

The panel will feature appearances by Daiki Yamashita, the Japanese voice actor of Deku, Justin Briner, the English VA of Deku, and Shonen Jump editor as they share behind-the-scenes details for the highly anticipated final season.

My Hero Academia: Final Season is scheduled to premiere this October, although no specific release date has been announced yet. It's possible that the teaser trailer will reveal the actual date, or we may have to wait until Anime Expo for that.

Season 8 is directed by Naomi Nakayama at Studio Bones, with longtime series director Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director. The series composition and scripts are written by Yusuke Kuroda, while character designs are handled by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima. Music is composed by Yuki Hayashi.

My Hero Academia is an adaptation of Horikoshi's superhero manga, which came to an end in August of last year. In anticipation of the anime's final season, fans can watch all seven seasons of My Hero Academia plus the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime films on Crunchyroll.