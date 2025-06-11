DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Teaser Trailer Could Be Released This Week

Speculation is mounting that a teaser trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc may be released this week. While Ufotable or Aniplex have not announced anything, fans are pointing to the end of the theatrical re-release of the Mugen Train movie as an indication.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was re-released in theaters earlier this year. The film returned to theaters in Japan on May 9, 2025, kicking off a five-week run across 423 theaters.

As you're probably well aware by now, the re-release, which featured enhanced visuals and remixed audio, also included a special 60-second preview of Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc. Although the preview was advertised as a "theatrical-only preview," there's a belief that Ufotable and Aniplex were simply waiting for Mugen Train's five-week run to end before sharing it online for all to see.

This hasn't been confirmed in any way, but fans are running with the theory, especially since it's the only hope they have right now, as there's been no other indication on if, or when, a trailer will be released. Mugen Train's run in Japan ends on June 12th, which means Friday, June 13th, would be the first day it's no longer playing in theaters.

This would mean those of us in America could look forward to the preview being officially shared online on Thursday, June 12th.

Again, this is all speculation and theory, so don't come after us if it doesn't prove to be true. But right now, it's really all we have to go by.

As for when we can expect an official full-length trailer, many are pointing to July 3, 2025. As part of the special "Kimetsu Theater" event in Japan, Demon Slayer content is being shown weekly, with each installment on a one-week limited screening schedule. TV compilation edits cover the various Demon Slayer story arcs are rotating in theaters each week in Japan from April 4th to July 3rd.

The run will end with Hashira Training - Convergence on July 3rd, which is when people expect Ufotable to drop the official trailer for Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One. That's because the Hashira Training - Convergence episode was the Season 4 finale and directly leads into the start of the Infinity Castle Arc.

So to recap, fans expect a teaser trailer to come this week, either Thursday or Friday, followed by a full trailer on July 3rd. Keep in mind, this would be an incredibly tight timeline as the first installment in the Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy is scheduled to premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025. It will be released in theaters in North America on September 12, 2025.