DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN Movie Now Playing In Theaters With Sneak Peek Of INFINITY CASTLE ARC

Following its re-release in theaters across Japan last week, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train has now returned to theaters across North America. The film's theatrical run begins today, May 14th, and will run for a limited time, although we're not quite sure for how long.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train first hit theaters in Japan in 2020, and was later released in the United States in April 2021. The film was both a critical and commercial success, setting numerous box office records during its theatrical run.

Now fans can re-experience the "Mugen Train" arc unfold on the big screen, and in glorious 4K animation.

Of course, the real story surrounding the Mugen Train re-release is the inclusion of the first sneak peek at the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc film. As previously announced, a special 60-second sneak peek will be shown at the end of the movie. This is a "theatrical-only preview," which suggests it will not officially be posted online, at least not while Mugen Train is playing in theaters.

As I'm sure many of you reading this are aware, the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One was already leaked online. It came from the Japanese theatrical showing though, so we didn't get English subs or dubs, but it was still enough to excite those who watched it.

It was also enough to anger Aniplex as the company issued a stern warning for anyone who posts leaks. As the Infinity Castle Arc trailer spread, Aniplex warned that copyright infringement could result in hefty fines, possible imprisonment of up to 10 years, or even both.

While the initial leaked trailer can still be found online, Aniplex's warning may be enough to stop others from leaking the English version. If that's the case, then the only way to watch this Infinity Castle Arc trailer will be in theaters, which may upset those who view this gatekeeping as a marketing ploy to sell more tickets.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is a planned trilogy of films that will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

The first Infinity Castle Arc movie will release in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by a U.S. and Canada theatrical release on September 12, 2025. With Anime Expo 2025 taking place in early July, it's possible that we could get an official trailer during the event.