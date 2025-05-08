DEMON SLAYER: THE MOVIE - INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Confirmed For North American MUGEN TRAIN Re-Release

Crunchyroll has confirmed that the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc will be attached to the North American theatrical re-release of Demon Slayer: The Movie - Mugen Train. We knew that it would be shown in theaters across Japan, but it was unclear if it was also going to be attached to the North American theatrical showings. We now have confirmation.

As we previously reported, the trailer will be a "special 60-second sneak peek" of the Infinity Castle Arc movie. It's claimed that this will be a "theatrical-only preview," which suggests it won't be posted online, at least not while Demon Slayer: The Movie - Mugen Train is in theaters. And even then, it's possible that this won't be the same preview or trailer that's ultimately shared online afterward.

#NEWS Catch an exclusive sneak peek of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle when Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arrives in theatres in 4K on May 14 (US & Canada) and May 15 (Australia & New Zealand)!





Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train will arrive in North American theaters starting May 14, 2025. The re-release allows fans to experience the exhilarating adaptation of the "Mugen Train" arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series in stunning 4K, and will be available to watch with English dubs and original Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Continuing the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his companions, they board the Mugen Train to confront a powerful demon responsible for numerous disappearances. The synopsis reads:

Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train received near-perfect scores from critics and fans. It sits at a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus from critics that reads, "Demon Slayer's visually stunning animation and masterful action set pieces serve a heartfelt plot that is sure to satisfy fans."

The Mugen Train movie was originally released in the United States in April 2021, so if you never got the chance to check it out in theaters, this is probably the best time to do so — especially right before the Infinity Castle Arc trilogy releases.

Planned as a trilogy, the Infinity Castle Arc movies will serve as the final adaptation of the manga, covering the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs. Chapter One is slated to be released in the United States on September 12, 2025.

It is easily one of the most hyped anime releases this year, but fans aren't too thrilled with the studios paywalling the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One behind theatrical showings of Mugen Train. It just feels like a cheap ploy to get people to buy tickets to the re-release, especially since we don't know how long we'll have to wait for a trailer to be released online.