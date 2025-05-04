DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer To Be Shown Exclusively During MUGEN TRAIN Theatrical Re-Release

The 4K re-release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train is scheduled to hit theaters this month and fans who attend will be treated to a special trailer for the upcoming Infinity Castle Arc film.

Announced on social media, this "theater-only preview" of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will be shown at the end of the Mugen Train film, giving movie goers extra incentive to the theatrical re-release.

According to Cinemark's website, it will be a 60 second trailer for the Infinity Castle Arc movie.

Mugen Train is scheduled to release in Japanese theaters on May 9, 2025 and will run for five weeks. It will premiere in theaters across the United states and Canada on May 14, 2025.

This enhanced version will feature upgraded 4K visuals and remixed audio, and will be available in premium foramts such as IMAX, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and MX4D.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is an adaptation of the "Mugen Train" arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Originally released in 2020, it served as a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series.

Falling forever into an endless dream...



Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time.



Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair.

The re-release of the Mugen Train movie is part of Ufotable and Aniplex's lead up to the first installment of the Infinity Castle Arc, which will debut in Japan on July 18, 2025 and in the United States on September 12, 2025.

The Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy serves as the final adaptation of the manga, covering the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs. It picks up immediately after the events of the Hashira Training Arc as the Demon Slayer Corps prepares for the impending battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, who has helmed all previous seasons of the Demon Slayer anime along with the Mugen Train film. Akira Matsushima serves as character designer and chief animation director with Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina as music composers.