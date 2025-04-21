DEMON SLAYER -KIMETSU NO YAIBA- THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN Is Returning To Theaters Next Month In 4K

It was less than four years ago that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was released in theaters, taking the world by storm. The anime film adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's beloved dark fantasy manga was a hit in theaters, grossing over $500 million worldwide.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train was both a critical and commercial success, setting numerous box office records during its theatrical run. The recipient of multiple film awards, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train currently stands as the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, having surpassed 2001's Spirited Away.

What makes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train's box office feat even more impressive is the fact that it was released at the height of COVID, when many were still afraid to go to theaters. With the pandemic behind us, Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America are giving Demon Slayer fans another chance to catch the film in theaters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train will be re-released in theaters across the United States and Canada beginning on May 14th. The movie will also be shown in select international regions.

Not only does this re-release present another opportunity for fans to see the "Mugen Train" arc unfold on the big screen, but they'll be able to enjoy the animation in 4K. Tickets for the U.S. and Canada screenings will go on sale starting April 30th. The film will be available both in Japanese with English subtitles and an English Dub.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is an adaptation of the "Mugen Train" arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The movie synopsis reads:

Falling forever into an endless dream...



Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time.



Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair.

Mugen Train is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series. It was directed by Haruo Sotozaki and written by Ufotable staff members. There was also a seven-episode Mugan Train Arc that adapts the storyline, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

There have also been two additional movies released in theaters: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village, a sequel set after the events of the second season, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Arc, which is set after the events of the third season.

This particular re-release of Mugen Train comes as fans prepare for the theatrical debut of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle. This is a planned trilogy of films that will adapt the "Infinity Castle" arc of the manga. The first movie is due to be released in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025.