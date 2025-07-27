DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Sneak Peek: Here's What Was Shown During The SDCC 2025 Panel

Yesterday's Demon Slayer panel at San DIego Comic-Con was full of exciting news an announcements. Tickets for the North American theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 are set to go on sale next month, and a new promo poster was shared with fans.

In addition to the announcement, the panel audience was treated to a sneak peek at the highly anticipated movie. Unfortunately, the footage has not been officially uploaded and surprisingly, there have been no leaks as well. So you may be wondering what exactly was shown during the preview.

According to reports, the preview consisted of the first 15 minutes of the movie, offering a glimpse of the ongoing confrontation with Muzan’s Upper Moons.

The film opens with a flashback, taking us to the the Ubuyashiki family cemetery with Gyomei walking among the graves. A gravely ill Ubuyashiki warns that Muzan will arrive in just a few days, while explaining to Gyomei that Muzan can't be defeated by decapitating; the only way to truly defeat Muzan is through exposure to sunlight.

The preview then cuts to Tanjiro falling through the the Infininty Castle while the new theme music plays. Speaking of music, fans were treated to a live-performance of LiSa singing the Infinity Castle Arc theme song "Shine in the Cruel Night."

Back to the footage, Gyomei, while wielding his morning star, enters one of the castle rooms accompanied by Muichiro Tokito. Obanai Iguro is fighting alongside Mitsuri Kanroji, while Giyu saves a falling Tanjiro with Water Breathing.

We then see the Hashira fighting lesser demons as Gyomei teams up with Tokito, and Shinazugawa takes on enemies alone, all of them fueled by their deep hatred for Muzan. Mitsuri and Obanai engage in intense combat, with Obanai and his snake moving in perfect harmony. Inosuke also enters the battle, taking down numerous smaller demons.

Zenitsu is shown running alone, driven by the fury Muzan has unleashed, vowing not to forgive him. He unleashes his breathing technique, cutting down smaller demons with precision. The scene then shifts to Shinobu stepping into a room where Upper Moon 2 is feasting on human flesh. He slowly turns, locking eyes with the approaching Hashira.

The footage featured content adapted from Chapters 138-140 of the manga, with most of what was shown from Chapter 140.

*the footage shown was mostly adapted from chapter 140 of the manga, with the very beginning being adapted from the first few pages of chapter 138. — LumRanmaYasha @ SDCC (@LumRanmaYasha) July 27, 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is the first of three movies that adapt the final arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The trilogy will follow the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter Muzan Kibutsuji's otherworldly, seemingly endless fortress that constantly shifts architecture. The official synopsis for Infinity Castle Arc reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 opened in theaters in Japan, breaking multiple box office records. The film reportedly earned 5.52 billion yen (~ $37.4 million) in its first three days of release, topping the previous record-hold, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The film is scheduled to begin its international rollout in August, but we'll have to wait until September 12th for it to arrive in North American theaters. The release dates for Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 of the Infinity Castle Arc trilogy have not officially been announced, although there are reports that they could be released in 2027 and 2029, respectively.