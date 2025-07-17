DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Debuts In Japan; Here Are The U.S. And Global Release Dates

After months of anticipation, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc has arrived in theaters in Japan today. The film debuted on Friday, July 18th in Japan, with fastest screenings (the worldwide premiere) taking place at midnight.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is the first of a planned trilogy of films that will adap the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Following the events of the Hashira Training Arc, the Demon Slayer Corps head to Muzan Kibutsuji’s dimensional fortress, the Infinity Castle, for a final, all-out battle.

The Infinity Arc is known for its dark and intense tone. It features high-stakes action and some of the manga's most epic battles with the remaining Upper Rank demons. It's unclear how much of the story will be told in this first chapter, but the trailer teased some notable showdowns from the original story.

Unfortunately, today's theatrical release did not debut a new trailer. Instead, Ufotable and Aniplex opted to re-release the "Main Trailer" from June, likely aiming to preserve as much of the movie’s content as possible for audiences to experience firsthand.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Although Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is now playing in Japan, we still have a few more weeks before it begins its global release. The worldwide rollout will begin on August 14th and continue through September 25th. The film will be released in the United States and Canada on September 12th. Below is the full international theatrical release schedule:

August 14: Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, the Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela

September 12: Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, India, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

The film is rated PG-12 in Japan, although we expect it will be slapped with an R-rating in the United States, much like the Mugen Train movie. With a few months to go until it arrives in North America, there's still plenty of time to catch up on the Demon Slayer anime before Infinity Castle Arc premieres here.