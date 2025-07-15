Where To Watch The DEMON SLAYER Anime For Free Ahead Of INFINITY CASTLE ARC

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is set to release in theaters in Japan this week. The highly anticipated film is the first of a planned trilogy of movies that will adapt the final arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge's fantasy manga.

While the film will debut this week in Japan on July 18th, the global rollout doesn't begin until August. And it will be a bit longer before it comes to U.S. theaters on September 12th.

As the Infinity Castle Arc marks the beginning of the end of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, these couple of months between now and the film's premiere gives fans an opportunity to watch or rewatch the beloved series. And thanks to the growing popularity of anime worldwide, watching Demon Slayer is easier than ever.

The Demon Slayer anime features a total of 63 episodes. But that includes the 7-episode TV retelling of the Mugen Train movie, so technically there are 56 unique story episodes. If you're looking to watch the series in its entirety, here are your best options.

Where to stream the Demon Slayer anime series?

The Demon Slayer anime series is pretty easily accessible as it's available on several popular streaming platforms. Unfortunately, if you plan to watch the entire series, you'll have to pay to subscribe to these platforms as it's not available for free anywhere -- at least not in its entirety.

Crunchyroll currently offers the entire Demon Slayer anime, including all episodes of the TV anime plus the Mugen Train movie as well as the two theatrical compilation films, To the Swordsmith Village and To the Hashira Training. All of these episodes and films are available with subs and dubs.

If you've never watched Demon Slayer, Crunchyroll is an excellent platform to begin streaming the series as the first season is available for free with ads. The first 26 episodes, comprising the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, are available for free with subs and dubs. After that, you'll need to subscribe to watch the remaining seasons. The most basic premium membership costs $7.99 per month and removes the ads. There's also a 7-day free trial available, so technically you could binge the entire series without having to pay.

Demon Slayer is also available on Netflix, where you can stream all 63 episodes in subs and dubs. Unlike Crunchyroll, the Mugen Train movie is not available, so you'll need to watch the TV episodes instead. Prices for Netflix begin at $7.99 per month with ads, and can go as high as $24.99 per month to remove them.

Hulu also carries all TV episodes of Demon Slayer from Season 1 to the Hashira Training Arc. In my opinion, this is the least convenient platform to watch the series on as it lists each "arc" as its own show rather than compiling them into seasons. This means you'll need to look up the order of the arcs to know which ones to watch next. It's not terribly difficult to find the story arc order, but it is a bit of an inconvenience. Hulu costs $9.99 per month with ads or $18.99 per month with no ads.

Other streaming options include services like Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, although these services only offer episodes for digital purchase or rent.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by the renowned anime studio Ufotable, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return features Akira Matsushima as both Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, with music composed by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

With a few months to go until the worldwide release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return, there's still plenty of time to watch or rewatch the series. The film releases this Friday, July 18th in Japan, followed by a global rollout beginning in August and a North American debut on September 12, 2025.