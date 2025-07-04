DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC CH. 1 Receives PG-12 Rating In Japan; What This Means For The U.S. Release

With just days until Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return releases in theaters, Eirin, Japan's official film classification board, has assigned it a PG-12 age rating. For those unfamiliar with the classification board in Japan, this is just one tier higher than G (All Ages).

The official Demon Slayer social accounts confirmed that anyone can watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 regardless of age, but those who are under 12 years of age will require parental guidance or advice.

"We hope many people will come to see it," the staff wrote.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is scheduled to release in theaters in Japan on July 18th, 2025. However, it doesn't begin its global rollout until August, and it won't release in North American theaters until September 12th.

The MPA (Motion Picture Association) has not yet revealed its rating for the film for the United States, but the PG-12 rating in Japan could give us and indication of what to expect. In Japan, PG-12 is similar to that of the MPA's PG-13 rating in America, which is deemed to be more advisory than restrictive. The PG-13 rating cautions parents that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. However, children under 13 are allowed to attend the movie without a parent.

That said, Eirin's PG-12 rating for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return isn't necessarily indicative of what to expect from the MPA rating for the film. The recent re-release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train also received a PG-12 rating in Japan, but carried an R rating in the United States, which mean that anyone under 17 required an accompanying parent or adult guardian.

The difference in ratings likely can be attributed to each country's cultural differences. Japan tends to be less sensitive toward violence, where as the U.S. is a bit more strict when it comes to intense violence, blood, and thematic content.

Given that Infinity Castle Arc is one of the darker and more mature parts of the Demon Slayer series, it wouldn't be a surprise to see it slapped with an R-rating in the United States. Even though it's an animated film, the story features some intense battles and graphic injuries, as well as themes revolving around loss, grief, and revenge. In other words, even though it's an animated film, it's definitely not a "kids" movie in the traditional U.S. sense.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return is the first of a planned trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. It's scheduled to release in theaters in Japan on July 18th, followed by a global rollout in August, with Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment bringing it to the United States and Canada beginning September 12th. The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at studio Ufotable, with Akira Matsushima serving as the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer.