ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Reveals New Visual For Garou

We're just a few months away from the debut of One-Punch Man Season 3, and rather than getting a new trailer, the studio has released another new illustration from its Monster Visual Project.

The latest visual spotlights Garou, one of the main antagonists from the One-Punch Man series. A martial arts prodigy, Garou is a disciple of Bang (aka Silver Fang) and is known as the Hero Hunter for his obsession with defeating professional heroes.

Garou made his debut in Season 2 of the One-Punch Man anime. The "Hero Hunter" arc centered on his crusade against the Hero Association, showcasing his battles with various heroes, his evolving power, and flashbacks that explore his training and unique views on heroes and monsters.

However, he figures to play a more prominent role in the upcoming third season, which is believed to cover the "Monster Association" arc. This will feature his full transformation and climactic battle with Saitama.

The illustration of Garou is drawn by Season 3 character designer Ryosuke Shirakawa.

Garou is part of the Monster Visual Project, a series of illustrations highlighting the various Monsters and antagonists of the series. Earlier in July, we received drawings of Homeless Emperor and President Ugly, and before that, Gums and Evil Mineral Water.

Prior to the Monster Visual Project, the heroes were the ones being highlighted with illustrations. We saw drawings for Zombieman, Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai, among others.

Unfortunately, what we haven't seen yet is a proper trailer for Season 3 of the anime series. Despite being just a few months out, a full-fledged trailer has not been released yet, much to the disappointment of fans. There have been plenty of opportunities for a trailer to be shown at Anime Expo and Comic-Con these past few weeks, but so far it's been mostly static images. Even the promo videos released thus far have consisted mostly of static drawings with minimal movement.

But while promo material has been light, there have been some exciting announcements made in recent weeks. Earlier this month, it was announced that JAM Project has returned to produce the opening theme song for Season 3. The band previously performed the theme songs for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will debut this October. J.C. Staff, the studio responsible for animating the second season, is returning as the main studio for Season 3.