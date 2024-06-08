ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Reveals New Hero Visual For Fubuki

It's the start of a new month which means a new release as part of J.C. STAFF's "Hero Visual Project" for One-Punch Man Season 3.

Following the release of visuals for key Season 3 characters like Saitama, King, and Genos, the official website for the anime series has now revealed one for Fubuki, also known as "Hellish Blizzard" (Blizzard of Hell).

The newest visual is illustrated by character designer Ryosuke Shirokawa. Check it out below!

A major protagonist in the anime/manga series, Fubuki is an esper, the younger sister of Tatsumaki, and the leader of the B-Class hero group. Fubuki is described as an intelligent and composed, charismatic woman. As an esper, Fubuki possesses psychic powers and has developed the ability to control the trajectory of her telekinetic signals.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently in production at J.C. STAFF, the studio that produced the second season of the anime. Unfortunately, today's post was not accompanied with any premiere date announcement which means we still don't know when the anime will return.

Many believe the next season could debut this Fall 2024, after the relatively slow summer season; however, there's recent speculation that suggests a wider release window that could see the season premiere pushed into Spring 2025. A 2025 would be a bit surprising given that we've already had a trailer and multiple visuals released already.

One-Punch Man Season 1 was broadcast in Japan from October to December 2015, while Season 2 aired from April to July 2019. Season 3 is currently in production with many members from the first and second seasons set to return, including Tomohiro Suzuki, Makoto Miyazaki, Shinjiro Kuroda, Ryosuke Shirakawa, and Sei Kubota.

One-Punch Man is based on the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The series tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch — an ability so powerful he grows bored from the lack of challenge.

The series is licensed by Viz Media in the United States, with the anime premiering on Adult Swim's Toonami block in 2016. The series can be streamed on Hulu, Prime Video, and other platforms.

The official description, courtesy of Viz Media, reads:

Saitama looks like an average guy, but his problem is anything but average. After training hard enough for all his hair to fall out, he's become so overwhelmingly powerful that no villain can stop him. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun. When every enemy goes down with a single punch, it turns out that overwhelming power can be kind of... boring.

As always, keep it tuned to Anime Mojo for the latest on all things One-Punch Man. With Anime Expo kicking off next month, maybe we'll finally get a premiere date for Season 3.