ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Now Streaming: Where To Watch New Episodes

After six years, One-Punch Man is finally back! Season 3 premiered today, marking the highly anticipated anime adaptation of ONE's superhero manga. The world of anime has changed quite a bit since Season 2 of One-Punch Man aired, so you may be wondering where you're able to watch it.

VIZ Media holds the North American distribution rights for the One-Punch Man anime series, and new episodes are streamed weekly on Hulu. The first episode of Season 3 is now available with English dubs, with a description that teases:

The heroes plan a rescue of a child kidnapped by monsters, while Garou awakens deep underground.

In Canada, new episodes will be available on Disney+. Viewers in Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania can watch them on both Netflix and Crunchyroll, while those in Europe and the Middle East can stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.

With the debut of Episode 1, the opening and ending theme songs for Season 3 are also now available to stream. As a quick reminder, the opening theme song, "Get No Satisfied!" is performed by JAM Project, who return from composing the theme songs for the first two seasons, featuring BABYMETAL.

The ending theme song, "The Light That Exists There," is performed by Makoto Furukawa, the voice of Saitama in the series. He also performed the ending theme song, "Chizu ga Nakutemo Modoru kara" (I'll Come Back Even Without a Map), for Season 2 of the anime.

One-Punch Man Season 3 adapts the next major story arc of the manga, the Monster Association Arc. One of the longest and most action-packed sagas in the manga, with the Hero Association launching a full-scale assault on the Monster Association, this arc is filled with epic showdowns between the heroes and monsters. The official synopsis reads:

Although the Hero Association repels a surprise attack by hero hunter Garou and a surprise attack by the Monster Association, the son of a powerful supporter is taken away. Tatsumaki and other S-class heroes gather to launch a rescue operation, but Narinki, eager to rescue his son, forms his own mercenary unit. Fubuki visits Saitama and proposes a strategy meeting, but Saitama, uninterested, leaves, saying he'll defeat Garou while he's out shopping. Meanwhile, Garou, who had been held captive at the Monster Association's hideout, wakes up.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is produced by J.C. Staff, the same studio responsible for animating the second season, with much of the main staff returning. Shinpei Nagai (known for Dogeza: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) is directing the series with Tomohiro Suzuki handling the series composition and Makato Miyazaki composing the music.