ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Episode 1 Doesn't Actually Premiere Until Next Week

Today marks the long-awaited return of the One-Punch Man anime series. After a six-year hiatus, the anime is scheduled to premiere on October 5th in Japan. However, it's not the start of the third season quite yet.

As previously announced, today's premiere is actually a recap episode of the second season. The first new episode of Season 3 doesn't actually release until October 12th. The One-Punch Man Season 2 Serious Recap will feature narration by Mr. Takashi Nakao, who voiced Vaccine Man.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode will begin broadcast in Japan on October 12, 2025, at 23:45 JST (11:45 PM JST). This will be October 12, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. ET in North America. However, it's worth noting that VIZ Media, which holds the North American distribution rights for the series, has not yet announced if the series will be simulcast, so we're not sure if there will be any sort of delay in the release of new episodes in the United States.

When the series does air, new episodes will be streamed on Hulu in the United States and on Crunchyroll in Europe and the Middle East. There have been some reports that episodes could be delayed in the United States by a week or so.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is expected to adapt the next major story arc of the manga, the Monster Association Arc. This is considered to be one of the longest and most action-packed sagas in the manga, with the Hero Association launching a full-scale assault on the Monster Association. This arc is filled with tons of fan-favorite showdowns between beloved heroes and monsters, with a heavy focus on Garou's evolution and his clash with Saitama.

Saitama is a man who started being a hero as a hobby. After three years of intensive training, he gained the unstoppable power to defeat any enemy with a single blow. He joined the Hero Association, an organization for professional heroes, alongside Genos, who became his apprentice through a strange turn of events. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appear, taking a child of a Hero Association executive hostage. S-class heroes gather together and devise a plan to infiltrate the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was abducted by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, wakes up in the hideout.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is produced by J.C. Staff, the same studio responsible for the divisive second season. Shinpei Nagai, known for directing Dogeza: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing and I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying, takes the helm while series composition is handled by Tomohiro Suzuki. Osamu Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa are in charge of character design, and Makoto Miyazaki is returning to compose the music.

Speaking of music, JAM Project also returns to perform the opening theme song alongside BABYMETAL. The musical group previously performed the theme songs for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season. For Season 3, the theme song is "Get No Satisfied!" which has been teased in various trailers thus far.