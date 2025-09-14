New ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Trailer Sparks Hype With Surprising Return To Form

With just weeks to go until the Season 3 premiere of One-Punch Man, there's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the anime's return. A disappointing second season coupled with a lack of promotional material for the upcoming third season, has left many fans feeling uneasy.

Now just weeks out from the debut of One-Punch Man Season 3, a short 30-second promo video has been released, and fans are pleasantly surprised. Although it's still not a full-blown proper trailer, there's enough in the 30 seconds of footage that inspires fans to get back on board the hype train.

The 30-second promotional CM, which was first revealed at the Mazi Music Festival, can be seen below. On YouTube, fans paid particular compliments to the art style, noting that the composition, shading, and coloring are a clear upgrade from the second season. Some even compared the visuals to the first season. We still haven't any major action scenes, but it seems that J.C. Staff made notable improvements for Season 3's art.

Saitama is a man who started being a hero as a hobby. After three years of intensive training, he gained the unstoppable power to defeat any enemy with a single blow. He joined the Hero Association, an organization for professional heroes, alongside Genos, who became his apprentice through a strange turn of events. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appear, taking a child of a Hero Association executive hostage. S-class heroes gather together and devise a plan to infiltrate the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was abducted by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, wakes up in the hideout.

The song you're hearing in the commercial is the new opening theme song titled "Get No Satisfied!," by "JAM Project feat. BABYMETAL." As previously announced, JAM Project is returning to One-Punch Man after having previously performed the theme song for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will begin its broadcast on October 5 at 23:45 JST (11:45 p.m. JST). A special compilation episode will also air the same day, serving as a summary of the second season.

We're still not entirely sure about One-Punch Man Season 3's international broadcast schedule. VIZ Media holds the North American rights for One-Punch Man, and Season 3 is expected to stream on Hulu in the U.S. While not officially confirmed, it's likely the new season will be simulcast without delay, as was the case with both Seasons 1 and 2.

