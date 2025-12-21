BLACK CLOVER SECOND SEASON Sets 2026 Release Window With Official Trailer

Black Clover Second Season has locked in a 2026 release window, revealed at Jump Festa with an official trailer confirming that the anime will resume the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

By MattThomas - Dec 21, 2025
Filed Under: Shonen

Since it was first announced earlier this year, there has been speculation that Studio Pierrot's Black Clover Second Season would be releasing in 2026. That release window was confirmed during the Black Clover stage event at Jump Festa 2026 this weekend.

A new teaser trailer and visual were shared for the anime's highly anticipated return, confirming Black Clover Second Season will premiere sometime next year. Although referred to as the "Second Season," this is technically Season 5 for the long-running anime series, and the trailer confirms that it will pick up where Season 4 left off.

Black Clover Second Season will continue to adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, with the trailer providing glimpses of Asta and Liebe's training, Nacht's Devil Union, and Yuno and the Magic Knights launching their massive counter attack on the Spade Kingdom to save Captain Yami and William Vangeance.

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

Black Clover is based on Yuki Tabata’s manga of the same name. Produced by Studio Pierrot and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, the anime ran for four seasons totaling 170 episodes between October 2017 and March 2021, before entering a hiatus after four consecutive yearly releases. We did get the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film on Netflix in 2023, but this was more of a self-contained original side story than a direct continuation of the anime series.

The original voice cast is returning to reprise their roles for Second Season, including Gakuto Kajiwara as Asta, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno, Junichi Suwabe as Yami Sukehiro, Kana Yuki as Noelle Silva and Hiro Shimono as Nacht Faust. Studio Pierrot is animating the new season, but key staff members have not yet been announced.

Seasons 1-4 of the Black Clover anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll, which hosts all 170 episodes with subtitles and English dubs. Crunchyroll will also serve as the streaming home for Second Season in 2026.

