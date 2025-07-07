BLACK CLOVER Second Season's 2026 Release Date Removed From Initial Announcement

Of all the announcements made at Anime Expo 2025 this past weekend, one of the most exciting was a new season of Black Clover in development. Four years after the broadcast of season four, Crunchyroll confirmed that the beloved anime series would be returning for its fifth season, dubbed Black Clover Second Season.

Few details were offered, although a teaser trailer and key visual were shared that suggested the new season will from where the series left off with Season 4 back in 2021, drawing heavily from the manga's post-Spade Kingdom arcs.

We had initially mentioned that Black Clover did not have a release date, although it turns out that Crunchyroll's initial trailer description actually included a premiere window. However, it was quickly removed.

The initial trailer description read: "A new saga begins! Black Clover Second Season is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026!"

Shortly after the trailerw as posted, the text was quickly updated to simply read: "coming to Crunchyroll."

As of right now, there's no date attached to Black Clover Second Season. Removing the initial 2026 release window simply gives wiggle room in case of any delays in production. It's worth noting that the promo video ends with the teaser, "Coming Soon."

Animated by studio Pierrot, the Black Clover anime is an adaptation of the manga by the same name from Yuki Tabata. Set in a world where magic reigns supreme, the story follows Asta and Yuno, two orphans left abandoned at a church. While Asta dreams of one day becoming the Wizard King, he's unfortunately born without any magic power. Yuno, on the other hand, is a magic prodigy, who shares a similar dream. During their coming-of-age ceremonies, the two receive very different, but powerful magical grimoires.

The official synopsis reads:

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!