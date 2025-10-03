New ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead Of Series Return This Month

A new trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3 was released today. At just under two minutes, it's the longest trailer we've seen yet for the latest season of the anime, which is set to premiere this month.

Season 3 will kick off by adapting the Hero Association vs Monster Association arc, covering the big showdown between the S-Class heroes and the Monster Association. The trailer offers us our best look yet at Season 3, which has been in production since 2022.

The highly anticipated anime's return has been cloaked in secrecy for much of its production, leading many to question if the quality of Season 3 will return to that of the inaugural season or if we'll be getting more of the same underwhelming animation that marred the second season.

Initial reaction to this trailer has been mostly positive, despite the lack of action sequences. Still, it does enough to give us hope that J.C. Staff won't let us down.

Saitama is a man who started being a hero as a hobby. After three years of intensive training, he gained the unstoppable power to defeat any enemy with a single blow. He joined the Hero Association, an organization for professional heroes, alongside Genos, who became his apprentice through a strange turn of events. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appear, taking a child of a Hero Association executive hostage. S-class heroes gather together and devise a plan to infiltrate the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was abducted by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, wakes up in the hideout.

As a quick reminder, One-Punch Man Season 3 won't actually air its first episode until October 12th. However, the series will return this week with a Season 2 recap broadcast on October 5th.

In addition to the new trailer, the jacket images for the Season 3 opening theme song "Get No Satisfied!" and ending theme song "The Light That Exists There!" have been revealed. More information about the broadcast and CD release will be shared later.

As previously announced, the opening theme song is performed by JAM Project featuring BABYMETAL. The musical group is returning to the series after having previously performed the theme song for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

Furthermore, it has been announced that a One-Punch Man 10th Anniversary event is being planned for summer 2026 in Tokyo.

One-Punch Man will return for a Season 2 recap on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 24:45 JST (October 6, 2025, at 12:45 AM JST). In Eastern Time, this is October 5, 2025 at 11:45 AM ET, although we're not quite sure if this will be simulcast or if we'll have to wait.

The first episode of Season 3 will begin broadcast in Japan on October 12, 2025, at 23:45 JST (11:45 PM JST). This will be October 12, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. ET in North America, but again, we're not sure if the series will be simulcast. The North American distribution rights are held by VIZ Media, and it's already been confirmed that the series will stream on Hulu in the United States. However, it's still unclear whether Hulu will simulcast the new season exactly at the time it airs in Japan or if it will be delayed. There have been some reports that episodes could be delayed in the United States by a week or so, but it is just speculation at this point.

Season 3 is produced by J.C. Staff, the same studio that worked on the divisive second season of the anime. Shinpei Nagai, who previously helmed Dogeza: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing and I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying, is directing Season 3 of the anime with series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki, character design by Osamu Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa, and music by Makoto Miyazaki.