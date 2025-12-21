Netflix's Live-Action ONE PIECE Season 2 Releases Chopper Featurette At Jump Festa 2026

Netflix's Live-Action ONE PIECE Season 2 Releases Chopper Featurette At Jump Festa 2026

One Piece Season 2 news from Jump Festa '26! Watch the new video featuring Chopper’s voices, Mikaela Hoover and Ikue Ōtani, plus a special message from the cast as Season 3 begins filming.

By MarkJulian - Dec 21, 2025 12:12 PM EST
News from Jump Festa ’26 continues to roll in, and Sunday’s slate of announcements delivered another major update.

During the final hours of the multi-day event, a brand-new video was unveiled for One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the second season of the live-action adaptation inspired by Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga.

The presentation largely centered on the voice work for Chopper, shining a spotlight on Mikaela Hoover (Superman), who will voice the Straw Hats’ beloved medic in English, alongside Ikue Ōtani, who returns as Chopper’s original Japanese voice.

The newly released video also showcases the series’ global dubbing effort, featuring performances from the Philippines’ Mitchiko Tiongson, France’s Meaghan Dendraël, Italy’s Valentina Favazza, South Korea’s Okjoo Jeong, Mexico’s Nallely Solís, and several others from around the world.

Additionally, the main live-action One Piece cast also shared a special message to the Jump Festa crowd, which you can watch below. They're currently filming season 3 as we speak.


One Piece season 2 premieres on March 10, 2026 and covers the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the award-winning manga.

Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes, matching the length of the first season. All 8 episodes will drop at once.

The title of each episode takes inspiration from famous Hollywood movies:

  1. The Beginning of the End (Loguetown Arc)
  2. Good Whale Hunting (Reverse Mountain Arc)
  3. Whisky Business (Whiskey Peak Arc)
  4. Big Trouble in Little Garden (Little Garden Arc)
  5. Wax On, Wax Off (Little Garden Arc)
  6. Nami Deerest (Drum Island Arc)
  7. Reindeer Shames (Drum Island Arc)
  8. Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom (Drum Island Arc)

The season will heavily feature the criminal organization, introducing Mr. 0 (Joe Manganiello as Crocodile) and Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova as Nico Robin).

"Netflix's high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

