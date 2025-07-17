JAM Project Returns For ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Opening Song

A bit of exciting news from the official One-Punch Man anime today as it's been announced that JAM Project is returning to create the opening theme song for the upcoming third season.

JAM Project previously performed the theme song for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

The announcementof JAM Projects return is certainly exciting, but unfortunately, no other details about the Season 3 song was revealed. The posts did not include a song title or snippet of the track.

Theme songs are typically featured in trailers for anime and, well, One-Punch Man Season 3 hasn't had an official trailer released yet.

The official website hints more information about Season 3 will be shared, but we don't know when. And really, all fans really want is a proper trailer for the upcoming season.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is set to debut this October which makes the lack of promotional materials, such as a trailer, all the more worrisome. There as hope that a trailer could be released at Anime Expo 2025, especially since there was a celebration of the anime's 10th anniversary, but fans were left waiting.

"Thank you to all U.S. fans! I am truly looking forward to the broadcast of Season 3 [which] will delve deeply into the thrilling new adventures of the S-Class Heroes," One-Punch Man creator ONE told fans at the event. "I want to thank the production team for their passion in bringing the spirit of the original manga to life and shaping it into a mesmerizing storyline which is unique to the anime."

The One-Punch Man anime is an adaptation of the web comic by ONE, which was also adapted into a manga and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series follows Saitama, a hero so powerful he can defeat any enemy with a single punch, which actually leads to frustration and boredom since he lacks any real challenging opponents.

The first season, which was produced by Madhouse, aired from October to December 2015 and received critical acclaim for its animation, humor, and fight scenes. Season 2 shifted production to J.C. Staff and aired from April to July 2019. The sophomore season was met with mixed reviews, including criticism for weaker animation compared to first season.

J.C. Staff is returning as the main studio for Season 3, though with a less chaotic work schedule which many are hoping will lead to an improvement in the animation quality. Of course, without seeing a trailer, it's hard to know exactly how Season 3 is shaping up.