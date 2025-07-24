ONE-PUNCH MAN Creator Teases Season 3 Storyline "Unique To The Anime"

With San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, One-Punch Man creator ONE has shared a special drawing and message for fans ahead of Season 3's debut in October.

Jul 24, 2025
One-Punch Man creator ONE has another message for fans ahead of the Season 3 premiere in October. Shared by VIZ Media online, the message thanks fans for their continued support of the anime, while teasing a "mesmerizing storyline" that will be unique to the anime.

“I am truly looking forward to the broadcast of One-Punch Man Season 3," the message reads. "We wouldn’t have been able to come this far without the support of our fans."

It continues: "Season 3 will delve deeply into the thrilling new adventures of the S-Class heroes. I want to thank the production team for their passion in bringing the spirit of the original manga to life and shaping it into a mesmerizing storyline that is unique to the anime. I’m so happy to be sharing this excitement with you all! Please be sure to watch season three together with us. Thank you!”

There's some debate online among fans as to how literal we should be interpreting this statement, specifically the part that mentions a storyline "unique to the anime." Some interpret it to mean the show won't be an exact 1-to-1 adaptation of the manga, while believe it's just ONE saying that the anime has its own way of telling the story. 

The message was accompanied by a special drawing of Saitama standing in front of a defeated enemy, thanking fans in the United States, presumably in recognition of San Diego Comic-Con.

While One-Punch Man does have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, including a panel held on Thursday evening, nothing much was revealed about the upcoming third season of the anime. Despite the fact that we're now just a few months away from the anime's return, there's been very little in terms of marketing.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a proper trailer for Season 3, but so far, all we've gotten are illustrations and mostly static promo videos. The lack of a properly animated trailer has left fans feeling frustrated and even anxious that Season 3 may be suffering from the same animation quality issues that plagued the anime's second season.

J.C. Staff has had plenty of opportunities to share the trailer during recent events, including at Anime Expo 2025 earlier this month, where the anime series was celebrating its 10th anniversary with the "One-Punch Man Season 3 Panel - Saitama is Back!" panel. Unfortunately, the panel offered little more than a statement from ONE and some brief discussion about voice work for Season 3.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in October, although an exact date has not yet been announced. Last week, it was announced that JAM Project will return to create the opening theme song for the upcoming season.

